Matthew McConaughey's latest movie needs help. According to early box office numbers, the Gus Van Sant-directed Sea of Trees, which opened quietly on August 26, only managed to make a meager $2,730 in five days. The flick never stood much of a chance -- it only debuted on two Stateside screens.

Because of the hype behind Trees (it was flagged last year as a big Palme d'Or contender at the Cannes Film Festival), as well as the talent, this is one of the more shocking developments of the year. The pic tells the story of a suicidal professor (McConaughey) who gets lost in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest -- yeah, that one -- where he meets another suicidal man (Ken Watanabe). McConaughey engages with him in philosophical discourse, and then the duo tries to escape. There's also Naomi Watts and some familiar footage of a pensive McConaughey riding around in a car.