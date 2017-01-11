Matthew McConaughey's latest movie needs help. According to early box office numbers, the Gus Van Sant-directed Sea of Trees, which opened quietly on August 26, only managed to make a meager $2,730 in five days. The flick never stood much of a chance -- it only debuted on two Stateside screens.
Because of the hype behind Trees (it was flagged last year as a big Palme d'Or contender at the Cannes Film Festival), as well as the talent, this is one of the more shocking developments of the year. The pic tells the story of a suicidal professor (McConaughey) who gets lost in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest -- yeah, that one -- where he meets another suicidal man (Ken Watanabe). McConaughey engages with him in philosophical discourse, and then the duo tries to escape. There's also Naomi Watts and some familiar footage of a pensive McConaughey riding around in a car.
Trees hit a snag when its Cannes premiere ended in boos. The movie earned an average 0.6 out of 4 stars in a festival poll, after four critics stamped it with a big, bad 'X.' One review said, "This is the worst movie ending of all time." And now, Rotten Tomatoes has it at 8%, with the following consensus: "dull, maudlin, and fundamentally empty, The Sea of Trees extinguishes the contributions of a talented cast and marks a depressing low point in director Gus Van Sant's career."
The good news is Trees didn't have the worst opening ever, still having bested such historically low-earning big-screen ephemera as Zyzzyx Road ($30) and The Marsh ($336). "I liked the experience of making it and I'm glad we got the opportunity to introduce it to the world," McConaughey said at a press conference last year. "Anyone has any right to either boo or ovate." Is it wrong that we want to see this even more now?
[H/T Showbiz 411]
