You've Gotta Hear Matthew McConaughey Say 'Bourbon' in This Wild Turkey Ad

Matthew McConaughey says the word "bourbon" like he's being paid by the syllable. Say it with me: BURRRR-BOU-AAANNNN. It sounds the way a musty leather-bound book tastes. So, it's unsurprising that Wild Turkey, the popular Kentucky bourbon brand, has recruited the wayward Lincoln lover as its new Creative Director.

What exactly does a title like this mean? According to a press release, the Oscar-winning actor will be the "chief storyteller for Wild Turkey both behind the camera and in front of it reintroducing the world to the legendary Bourbon brand, starting with a series of television and digital advertising campaigns he is directing, which will launch in September." If you want a taste of that campaign, check out the video below.