'Hacks' Star Meg Stalter Explains Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala Look

On HBO Max's Hacks, Meg Stalter's character Kayla doesn't know much about the entertainment industry. Even though she's an assistant at her father's talent agency, which manages big clients like the veteran comic played by Jean Smart, it's clear that she doesn't care much about the gig. In fact, she'd rather not work at all.

Stalter, on the other hand, is a bit of a pop-culture fiend. In addition to her Hacks role, the comedian is known for her stand-up and her hilarious internet impressions that touch on everything from Che Diaz on And Just Like That… and Christy Carlson Romano's YouTube channel to actresses "being quirky" on red carpets—and the clips couldn't be more accurate.

While Stalter frequently gives spot-on takes about what's trending, one of her biggest fascinations is the way that so many people are intoxicated by stardom. "​​Everyone is so obsessed with fame, which seems scary and bad," she says. "It doesn't mean anything to me, but I'm obsessed with other people's obsession with it." Because of that, she's intrigued by the way so many of us collectively follow one of the biggest nights in celebrity fashion: the Met Gala. "Everyone has an opinion on the Met Gala looks—people in Ohio are making TikToks about the Met Gala looks," Stalter exclaims.

Since her pop-culture knowledge and interest in the way people dissect the annual Met fundraiser runs deep, Thrillist had Stalter explain the event to us, specifically one of the most-discussed looks of the night. As a big fan of Kim Kardashian, too—someone she thinks is secretly very funny—Stalter had a lot of thoughts on how the reality star repurposed the 1962 Jean Louis dress that Marilyn Monroe notoriously wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy.