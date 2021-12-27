'Memoria' Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul Is Haunted by Sound

Neon

You've never seen—or heard—anything like the films that Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul makes. Weerasethakul (who is often referred to in the West by his nickname "Joe," as his full name can be difficult for our clumsy mouths to pronounce) makes movies that can only be described as "experiences," but in the complete opposite way from the way in which an action epic or a superhero movie is an experience. Famous for his lengthy takes in which a stationary camera simply observes whatever is happening in front of it, whether that's cars in a parking lot with their alarms going off or trees in a jungle leaning with the wind or people sleeping in hospital beds while fluorescent lights change color, the director is known for making films that feel like dreams. He exploded onto the international scene with his sixth feature, the 2010 fantasy Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, which won the Palme d'Or, followed it up with the otherworldly Cemetery of Splendour in 2015, and since then any new release of his is considered unmissable by the cinephiles who know what's up. Inspired by his past experience with "exploding head syndrome," a rare affliction that causes people to wake from sleep thinking they've heard a loud noise, Weerasethakul created Memoria, a meditative fantasy that follows Jessica (Weerasethakul's longtime friend Tilda Swinton), an expatriate living in Colombia haunted by a mysterious loud boom only she can hear. The movie is partly in English and partly in Spanish, and was filmed in the cities and jungles of Colombia, a place Weerasethakul had always wanted to visit. Directly after its screening at the New York Film Festival, Memoria made headlines for its unique release strategy: The movie will be in theaters forever, touring around the world like a live act, having screenings for one week in one theater at a time before moving on to the next. (It's currently playing at IFC Center in New York.) With its slow, dreamlike pace and bold third-act reveal, Memoria is not a film you can get out of your head easily, and Thrillist was fortunate enough to chat with Weerasethakul, Zooming all the way from Chiang Mai, Thailand, about the origins of the film, the art of creating loud noises, and whether or not there's one way of discovering what it all means.

Thrillist: I've been thinking about this movie ever since I saw it. I can't get it out of my head.

Apichatpong Weerasethakul: That's a good thing that you cannot get it out [laughs]. It's like the big "bang." That's happening to you. I loved the sound. How did you create it? Was it entirely manufactured? Or was it something that you found?

It's a mixture of effects, and also the creation of two of my sound designers. We tried that in the performance that came before this film, it's called Fever Room [a companion piece to his previous film Cemetery of Splendour]. It's a theatrical piece for which we designed almost two or three Dolby systems in one spot. Before Memoria, I always wanted to recreate the sound from my head. And I realized through that performance project, that is impossible. It's not a sound, it's more like a sensation of sound or an idea of sound. So, I ended up, in the movie, trying to explain that "it's like a rumble" and "metallic," all of these feelings. What we had in the film was close, but not the sound. It's kind of like how memory is not exactly reliable. The way that you remember something changes over time, and so the way that Jessica describes the sound may not exactly be the way that it actually sounds.

Exactly. Yeah, like certain feelings you have that you cannot [describe] unless you experience it yourself. Did Tilda Swinton know what it sounded like when she was describing it in the film, or did you do that afterwards?

I forget whether I shared the sound with her, but maybe not. I think I'd rather have her own mind working. And for me, I just say "Bang!" during the shoot, and then I think she grabs onto that and just takes her own idea, the same as the last scene: She needs some guidance, but then she just takes it by her own way. Do you remember how you made the sound?

I don't know. At first I started with the movie sound effects of booms, of bangs, and then just went to different kinds of booms. And then when I selected it, my sound designer added it to his creation and also with other sounds around. There's a lot of layers in that one bang. Did you know exactly what the end would be, the reveal of what would end up making the sound? Or did that idea come later in the process for you?

It could be one of them. That could be one thing, but for me, there's so many. It's like other films. When I made it, I just knew vaguely what I wanted and then slowly built it up. In the editing room it revealed itself somewhat, but I think it's always the first screening that I know if the impact has arrived. And for me that was in Cannes, actually, to see the film with people in that giant space. I think that when the movie really works itself, especially this one, that really convinced me and others on the team that it is only for the theatrical experience.

How has the reception been? Have you gotten a lot of questions, people asking you what happened, what is this about? Or do they seem to understand?

I think in different places, especially in Colombia, I got very interesting feedback, because when we showed it in Bogotá, it was so close to people's lives, because the place of shooting was five minutes, ten minutes from the theater. So people feel synchronized, and a lot of them look at the film in a political angle. This idea of disconnection and an anticipation of something that we arrived at. Many people feel that that's the way they experience it, abstract, when you look at it through the feelings perspective. But in other people, I think people know, somewhat, when they go to see my work that it is not only about story, so then it's important to see it on the big screen. That's how people, I think, are reoriented to the film. It's so important, I think, for a lot of films, but especially for your films, to see them in a theater and in a space with really good sound. Sound is so crucial to the movies that you make.

They are designed that way, to allow you to go a little slower and to listen and to look, because I favor open framing. And you realize that there are so many lives there, not only the protagonist, but the buildings and shadows and everything operates like an orchestra. I think that's the beauty of filmmaking. That really fascinates me when I shoot the films, just looking for the moment that is not able to be described in the script. Have you heard of ASMR at all?

Yes, yes. Okay. That's the feeling that I get watching your movies. There's lots of small ambient noises within a lot of scenes.

But that term, is it applied to ambient sound or only the voice? I think it's sort of subjective. I've seen it describing many things.

Yeah, yeah. I feel that that's because I listen to some of them on YouTube. I feel that maybe it's the sound, whatever sound that touches you and makes you feel physically, in a physical way. The skin feels the sound.

Where did the whole idea for this movie come from?

It started a long time ago, in different sources. One was I wanted to go to the Amazon, to Latin America, because I grew up reading these adventure tales, and that's why I like jungles in my movies, and the past. And just to be in the Amazon, I thought, Okay, this is a source. Because in Thai novels, Thai writers were influenced by the West, when the West was infatuated with the Amazon and romanticized this adventure. And to know that source, just to go and to see, that's one of the dreams. And then I went there, and then it's something else, and I discovered a political angle. And I also have my own problem to solve at that moment, in 2016, '17, and just [wanted] to be out of that—Thailand, that space—and to be able to immerse myself in other people. That's a really invaluable experience. I really focus on hospital areas, because I grew up in a hospital, and I feel like that's home for me. So I talked with several doctors in many cities in Colombia, and then got interested in the archaeology and justice, just really instinctively journeyed around through my different interests in that country. And it synchronized with another origin of the film, the friendship with Tilda Swinton and trying to work on a film together for a long time. I think the moment in Colombia was so precious that I told her, "Hey Tilda, I found a place, a place where we will be strangers." And somehow that's so fitting, because we operated like that from the beginning, shooting with the script, but what mattered was the time that we just sat there trying to follow this trajectory of this character. When we shot chronologically, we started to feel like, "Is this her? Is this her?" So, in the end, I think I didn't know the movie until later in the film, in the stream part and also in the room with older Hernán. And I think we understood at that point, this movie is maybe about just not holding on to anything. Just let it go. And just be again, just be, and try to get in touch with what you hear and the people in front of you. There's so many moments like that in the movie too, when you're invited to just sit there and observe what's happening. And that's it. That's all that's asked of you.

Right. Not to expect too much of, "What's next?"