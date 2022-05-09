Alex Garland's 'Men' Is Your New Nightmare Fuel

Opening with the sounds of Elton John's uncharacteristically folksy " Love Song ," Men plunges its audience into the psyche of its heroine, Harper, played by the magnificent Buckley, proving once again her talent cannot be understated. Flashbacks to the fateful argument with her husband, James (Paapa Essiedu) are bathed in a blood red filter, the twilight of memory tinged with violence. Her trip to the pastoral lands outside London are an attempt to free her mind from what transpired. Harper and James fought. James plunged. Harper watched it happen.

And yet as you watch there's something gnawing at you that this is no simple monster movie, a suspicion that's confirmed in the terrifying and gruesome finale. At the same time, you're left wondering whether Men is any deeper than its startles, and whether that even matters when you're left with imagery so potent it crawls under your skin and lingers there for days.

Like most of Garland's work, there is something primal at play that resists easy interpretation just as Garland resists explaining his motivations, on screen or off. On one hand, the film is almost aggressively straightforward: A woman (Jessie Buckley), reeling from the traumatic death of her husband, who she witnessed falling off their apartment building in a probable suicide, arrives at beautiful country estate for a retreat. Instead of relaxation in her rented manor, she's tormented by a series of locals, all portrayed with eerie glee and prosthetics by Our Flag Means Death's Rory Kinnear.

The title of Alex Garland's Men is part deliberate provocation. Anecdotally, I've heard tell of members of that gender being turned off by the notion of a horror movie that seemingly presents them, generally, as villains. (That, in itself, is laugh-worthy.) But the title is also deliciously obscure. Yes, the haunts of the Ex Machina and Annihilation director are cisgendered males with penises, but the evil at play is something more ancient. Men is also a shorthand for mankind as in humanity, as in all of us.

At the estate she's greeted by Geoffrey, the first we see of Kinnear's doppelgängers, a ruddy faced and disconcertingly jolly Englishman in a Barbour jacket. The peace he's promised is short lived. When she goes on a walk through the woods she finds herself stalked by a naked man, also Kinnear. His skin festers and his far off gaze grows nearer and nearer.

Like he did with the landscapes of Annihilation, Garland takes natural beauty and twists it so it becomes evident there is a mutation growing underneath. Here, the town Harper visits could be out of Nancy Meyers' The Holiday for all its quaint trappings, but here they are infused with malice. In the palace where Harper seeks refuge, the medieval "Green Man" carvings, all but scream out. Her pain and the manifestations of it are ancient and restless. Garland's frequent collaborators, composers Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow, give a voice to these stone creatures with their wailing score.

Garland alternates between familiar slasher motifs and the surreal imagery and body horror that has become his hallmark. Kinnear's various personas are rendered with varying degrees of verisimilitude. There's something almost deliberately false about the CGI that's used to transform him into a bratty schoolboy or the teeth protruding from Geoffrey's mouth. The actor, seemingly having the time of his life, is comically impish in his pursuit of Buckley, who melds final girl resoluteness with the terror of her own guilt. Occasionally, Garland's desire to let audience members figure things out for themselves can be frustrating. The scenes from Harper's past are galling, but Essiedu's performance is undercut by the lack of context around James' actions.

As Men creeps toward its conclusion, the menace sometimes appears in the rote ways men assert their powers over women. There's the child who calls Harper a "stupid bitch" when she won't play with him and the vicar who massages her knee when consoling her. There's the cop, who ignores her concerns. All of Garland's films, in one way or another, center on gender. In Ex Machina, an inventor (Oscar Isaac) builds robotic women; in Annihilation, an all-female team ventures into an alien-occupied area that has destroyed the men who came before them. Men is the bluntest of these allegories.

The recognizable threats are almost deceptively minor compared to the bigger sensation at play, and Garland's message isn't as simple as "men are bad." What he plumbs is the neediness of these ghouls, who are looking for mothers and lovers and friends. Still, Men is craggier than Garland's other work, less sure of its intent and choppy in its genre swerves. And yet the potency of its images, gooey and tangible, are nightmare fuel for whoever dares watch.