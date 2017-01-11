Meryl Streep Wears Orangeface for a Hilarious Turn As Donald Trump

She's really done it this time. Meryl Streep, no stranger to transformation in the name of politics, took the Delacorte Theater's stage Monday night in Central Park to debut her very own Donald Trump impression.

The Iron Lady actress's tan-tastic appearance -- complete with coiffed 'do, dark fatsuit, long red tie, and orangeface -- came during the Public Theater's Annual Gala, which benefits New York's Free Shakespeare in the Park program and pays tribute to the Bard.

As part of the festivities, Streep's Republican presidential hopeful joined Christine Baranski's Hillary Clinton to sing a tweaked version of Cole Porter's "Brush Up Your Shakespeare," typically performed by a pair of gang members in Kiss Me, Kate. Attendees captured pics and clips of the duo's antics, some of which you can see below: