Observe the way Farrell takes a breath, glances off towards the ocean, redirects his gaze at Gong Li's mysterious crimelord Isabella, archly raises his eyebrows, and delivers his iconic line. This moment is pure cocaine. It's group sex on a jet ski. It's what True Detective Season 2 wanted to be. You don't even have to have seen the rest of the movie for the scene to work its hypnotic mojito power.

And really, this sexually-charged exchange is less about the "mojito" and more about the other word that makes this sun-spotted poetry sing. I'm talking about "fiend." This article wouldn't exist if Farrell had turned to Li and said, "Gee, neighbor, I happen to enjoy a mojito from time to time," or "I'm a psycho for mojitos." The word "fiend" has a mischievous quality, an alluring danger that harkens back to the word's Old English etymology: devil, Satan, the enemy of mankind. That's the energy Farrell was able to channel in this movie.