What Michael Che's New Netflix Special Is All About

How familiar are you with Che's stand-up?

A Rolling Stone Funniest Person and Variety Comic to Watch, Che has performed stand-up for more than half a dozen years. The 33-year-old Manhattanite has appeared on Just for Laughs (above), on David Letterman's show, at the Gotham Comedy Club, and at several other random venues throughout New York. If you've followed those appearances, you might recognize a couple of his old jokes.

What you can be surprised about is how polished Matters is, from the punches to the editing. Che's always been known for his laid-back delivery style, but about a third of the way through Matters, after he's warmed the audience up with an anecdote about a homeless person, he hits an especially entrancing stride, summoning the kind of swagger that'll make you wish his set ran more than an hour. He has total command over the crowd and, despite his casual-as-hell aura, possesses a control over his material that any Che fan, new or old, can appreciate.