Liz Phair and Tyler Perry: Michael R. Jackson Explains the Inspiration for 'A Strange Loop'

Liz Phair

Rocker Liz Phair is central to A Strange Loop. When asked, in the show, where the title comes from, Usher explains that it comes from a theory by Douglas Hofstader and it's the name of a Liz Phair song he loves. Initially, Jackson wanted to use her music in the piece, and later wrote songs where his music matches up against hers.

When I began working on the piece, it was just a monologue that I wrote right after I graduated from undergrad, and I think that was the time when I really had discovered Liz Phair through her self-titled album. I walked into Tower Records, may he rest in peace, and that album had just come out, and I bought it. I was like, "Oh, this doesn't sound like what I've always heard about this person." But I liked it enough that I listened to it, even though it got trashed by everybody.

I said, "Well, let me go look at the other albums." Then I went and bought Exile in Guyville, and I was like, "This album is incredible. I can't believe that the same person has both of these things that I like in very different ways." I became very obsessed with her. I bought Whip-Smart, Whitechocolatespaceegg, I went on eBay and found Girly-Sound, and I just was so into her songwriting style, and the humor. She really has a way with words. There's a poetry to it that's just so striking and beautiful, in addition to just doing what I call character work. The characters of herself or whomever in her songs were just so interesting and intricate.

I would just walk around New York because I was miserable, and her songs were a good friend to have for misery. When I started writing the monologue, part of it was kind of trying to emulate her, that stream-of-consciousness style and speaking baldly with no filter. In the original monologue, there's a line right at the end of it where [the character I called Darryl] was talking to himself and he says, "Come on, Darryl. Just think about someday all the time. Think about Liz Phair and what her journey was like out of the underground indie rock scene in Chicago into so much fame and other bullshit that she eventually had to quote-unquote sell out." That monologue was very inspired by her and my idea of her at the time, and her music and everything.

But then there's also Tori Amos, who's like my origin, inner white girl. With somebody who, similarly but even in a sort of rawer way, just would lay everything bare. She hates the word confessional, but yeah. Given that she has comes from a religious background, in some ways that feels appropriate. Just going to the altar and letting it all out.