Jonah Hill Is Making A Movie About '90s Nostalgia And Skater Kids, And It Looks Great

Jonah Hill has come a long way from his Superbad days. Remember when he was just the foul-mouthed, sex-obsessed side bro in that and other Apatovian comedies? Well, in 2018, he's a twice Oscar-nominated actor for his roles in capital-F Films, The Wolf of Wall Street and Moneyball, wears cool streetwear t-shirts, and now he's making his directorial debut this fall with Mid90s, the trailer for which was released this morning.
As the title suggests, Mid90s is a throwback to... the mid-... '90s... about a 13-year-old skater named Stevie (Sunny Suljic) living in LA. Stevie's got a douchebag older brother (Lucas Hedges) at home, but falls in with a crowd of teens that cruise their boards around the city, making skate videos and getting into mischief without adult supervision. (In the trailer, Stevie even remarks it's his first time in a car without someone's parent present.) On a whole, Mid90s looks a lot more dramatic than the teen movies Hill himself starred in back in the day, with shades of Larry Clark's 1995 cult classic Kids. (Hill did, however, enlist comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who gets the funniest moment in the trailer when he calls Stevie's long-haired friend a "Sheryl Crow-looking motherfucker.")
Winter Is Here at this 'Game of Thrones' Ice Hotel
A24 plans to release Mid90s on October 19, which is right around the same time the studio has had awards season success with other coming-of-age stories in the past couple of years (see: Moonlight, The Florida Project, and Lady Bird). Perhaps Mid90s is Hill's ticket to Oscar success behind the camera. Or maybe it's just a sunsoaked experiment in '90s nostalgia. Whatever it is, we'll be digging out our ratty Street Fighter II shirts and heading out to see it.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.