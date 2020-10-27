George Clooney Is the Last Man on Earth in the Trailer for Netflix's 'The Midnight Sky'

On more than one account, it's felt like the world was bound to end this year—or if not in 2020, the apocalypse sure does seem imminent. So, it feels somewhat fitting that Netflix is planning on wrapping up the year with The Midnight Sky, its big Christmastime release that just so happens to be an end-of-the-world epic.

The trailer for the movie, directed by and starring George Clooney as the last man on Earth, dropped today. Based on Lily Brooks-Dalton's popular novel Good Morning, Midnight, the sci-fi film looks like it's going to be as much as much as a tear-jerker as it is a heart-pounding hero's journey—as Clooney, isolated in the Arctic tundra, tries to contact his only saving grace, a spaceship led by Felicity Jones, and prevent them from coming back to the now-desolate Earth.