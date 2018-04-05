Mike Myers Brought Back Dr. Evil on 'The Tonight Show' to Skewer Trump

It’s hard to keep up with the revolving door of the Trump administration: People go in, people go out on what feels like a weekly basis. To fill you in on all the personnel shuffling, Jimmy Fallon landed an exclusive interview last night with the latest, and probably most qualified, Cabinet firing: Dr. Evil.
"I was gonna be Secretary of Evil, but Steve Bannon got that job," quipped the Austin Powers villain (played by comedian Mike Myers). "I was more of an 'ideas guy.'" The border wall? Space Force? All him. Unfortunately, he didn't quite get along with his comrades-in-arms. He found Donald Trump Jr. "creepy AF," saying, "He's missing a facial feature, you just don't know which one." And Jared Kushner? "That bitch be gone!" Don't feel too bad for the temporarily foiled dreams of Dr. Evil. He's gunning for the presidency in 2020 alongside his newest recruit, Mark Zuckerberg.
Why bring back Dr. Evil now, 16 years after the third and final installment of the franchise appeared in theaters? There have long been rumors of another Austin Powers movie, but they are just that: rumors, with ideas for a reboot still in the "latent phase." Really, Myers was on hand to promote Terminal, his next movie, which follows a pair of duplicitous assassins and stars Margot Robbie. As he told Fallon, it was a "fun" shoot, one that involved day-drinking and promoting 2010's Shrek Forever After whenever possible:
In other words, making a certain Justin's day!
