8 Actors Who Endured Real-Life Military Training for Movie Roles

Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, and the cast of Fury

Taking a short-term stab at military training is one thing; actually joining the armed forces is another. Not satisfied to simply embark on a simulation of military life, Shia LaBeouf went so far as to enlist after being cast in the World War II film Fury. “The day after I got the job, I joined the US National Guard,” he told the British magazine Dazed. “[I] tattooed my surrender and became a chaplain’s assistant to Captain Yates for the 41st Infantry. I spent a month living on a forward operating base. Then I linked up with my cast and went to Fort Irwin.”

California’s Fort Irwin National Training Center is where LaBeouf and his co-stars, including Brad Pitt, underwent a shockingly realistic six-day boot camp, led by British Army veteran David Rae. “We gave them a scenario that was Germans out there with their tank,” Rae told Gizmodo. “And we sent fire rounds and maneuvers, that necessitated a response and certain actions that were set before them. And we let them loose and for 45 minutes they drove around and they were actually driving the tank, gunning the tank, commanding the tank.”