Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Shares Her Very Strange Fears With Stephen Colbert

Millie Bobby Brown, a.k.a. Eleven on Stranger Things, visited The Late Show last night to discuss Netflix's love letter to the '80s. But aside from hitting such usual topics as her role and dated set props, the 12-year-old actress also gave host Stephen Colbert a squad quiz, microwaved some food, and shared her fears -- sharks, the dark, and bungalows really creep her out. "It's a house with no stairs," she explained, regarding that last one. "You have no place to escape! ... I just feel safe with stairs." Fear not, Millie. We have the perfect solution.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment

