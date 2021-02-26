How the Scene-Stealing Grandmother-Grandson Duo in 'Minari' Built Their Hilarious Bond

At the heart of Lee Isaac Chung's grand film Minari is a very funny grandmother-grandson relationship. David, played by Alan Kim, is a stubborn 6 year old with a bed-wetting problem who is forced to share a room with his grandmother Soonja, portrayed by lauded Korean star Yuh-Jung Youn. Soonja is unlike the American ideal of a granny David expects: She's profane and teasing. She loves to watch wrestling and wear men's shirts. She doesn't make cookies, but she has brought him a medicine from Korea which will supposedly help with his heart condition. He would prefer to drink Mountain Dew. (She would as well.)

I had a chance to Zoom with this wonderful pair: Kim, who is making his acting debut, and Youn, who is starring in her first American film after an illustrious career in her home country. I asked them about working together and their most hilarious scene, the one where David gives his grandmother a cup of his pee to drink instead of that hyper-caffeinated soft drink.

Their first impressions of each other

Yuh-Jung Youn, a seasoned actress, was apprehensive about Alan Kim's lack of experience, but he quickly proved her wrong.

Yuh-Jung Youn: I thought, What am I going to do with this little boy? That was stupid, my worry. When we got on set, he memorized perfectly every single line. I realized Isaac is very smart and wise. We didn't have any problem at all. Steven Yeun teased him [saying], "Wow, he's James Dean."

Alan Kim: Well, I first said, "Hello." She was really nice. I had to act as if I hated her. I was like, Hm, what would I do if I hated my grandma or something? What would David do if he hated his grandma?

On the "pee" scene

Youn and Kim were shocked to learn that the Mountain Dew/pee-swapping incident was based on something their director really did.

Kim: I was like, did Isaac really give his grandma pee? I felt kind of guilty if that happened in real life. I was like: Why would I do that?

Youn: Isaac is a very, very sincere and genuine person, very quiet, and very wise. I can give him any applause or compliment. And I said to him, "Did you really do that to your grandmother?" And he said, "Yes." And I said, "[Gasp], my goodness you are so mean." I was shocked. Looking at Isaac, he would never do that thing to grandmother. So you never trust people.

Kim: My favorite scene to film was when I gave pee to grandma. It's so funny and silly.