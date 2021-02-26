'Minari' Is a Must-Watch American Epic

"Childlike wonder" is a phrase that often gets tossed about when talking about movies. It's a shorthand term for the Spielberg Face, the semi-invented notion that kids are untainted by the jadedness that plagues their elders and are therefore able to view the world in a more mystically pure way. Lee Isaac Chung centers a child's perspective in his emotional epic Minari, about a Korean family who moves to Arkansas, but the effect goes so far beyond something like "childlike wonder." In his semi-autobiographical, 1980s-set tale, Chung uses his stand-in, 6-year-old David (played by the incredibly adorable Alan Kim), as a way to unearth the contradictions and conundrums of assimilation. David's viewpoint infuses everything that follows and makes Minari not just a very special movie, but a very funny one as well. "Childlike wonder" is too simple a description of what it's like to see through David's eyes, and Minari doesn't trade in simplicity.

Ever since premiering at last year's Sundance Film Festival, the A24 release has been highly anticipated, and deservedly so. Now it is finally available to view widely via VOD rental after a long phase of shorter runs in theaters both digital and otherwise. Chung's story opens with the Yi family approaching their new home. To father Jacob (Steven Yeun) this is the manifestation of his goals. He's acquired a giant plot of land for his brood on which he intends to start a farm growing Korean vegetables that aren't easily accessible in the midwest. For Jacob's wife Monica (Yeri Han) their new lodgings only confirm her suspicions that this enterprise is doomed: Less a house than a trailer, it's a symbol of how her marriage is flailing.

On one hand,

Minari