The First Big Trailer for Netflix's 'Mindhunter' Teases a Terrifying Serial Killer Mystery

The trailer for Mindhunter, a cerebral, new Netflix mystery series from director David Fincher (Se7en, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), is wall-to-wall tension, despite holding all of its Rorschach test cards close to the chest. The power of echoing violin screeches! Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff (Frozen, Broadway's Hamilton) and Holt McCallany (FX's Lights Out) as two FBI agents who, per a Netlfix press release, "set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers." OK, that means approximately nothing. The trailer is equally elusive: between introductions to our two science-first "heroes" and a psychologist and admirer of their work (played by Fringe's Anna Torv), we see snippets of the men at work, interviewing serial killers and digging deeper and deeper into their motivations. You might call them... hunters of the mind. The show is based on Special Agent John Douglas and Mark Olshaker’s book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, which chronicled Douglas's career chasing down notorious criminals like "the man who hunted prostitutes for sport in the woods of Alaska, the Atlanta child murderer, and Seattle's Green River killer, the case that nearly cost Douglas his life." The agent went on to study and interview Charles Manson, Ted Bundy, and Ed Gein, and was the inspiration for Jack Crawford in The Silence of the Lambs (a movie that has clearly inspired Fincher). Mindhunter took a long time to get to screen: Fincher and Charlize Theron, working as a producer, set the project up at HBO back in 2010. Now it's at Netflix, ready to scare the living shit out of us on October 13. If a quick flash of young Charles Manson in this trailer gives you a chill, just imagine what's waiting below the surface.
Wes Rendar is a big fan of shows about serial killers.