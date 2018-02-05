Everything We Know About 'Mindhunter' Season 2

This post contains spoilers from Mindhunter: Season 1.
Netflix's serial killer saga Mindhunter was one of the most bracing new shows of last year. By focusing on the interview-based behavioral research of FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), the series flipped decades of crime procedural clichés on their heads. Instead of emphasizing the violent act of murder itself, it was a study of the psychology and circumstances that led to those acts. It was a gripping true crime show with just the right dollop of prestige.
But where is it going? We already declared it the best of Netflix's original shows, so we clearly have a vested interest in seeing whether this can be the rare streaming hit that actually gets better as it continues (cough, House of Cards, cough). The show was inspired by the nonfiction book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshake, meaning there's a historical roadmap for the show to follow. But will the creators deviate from the truth? Here's everything we know about Season 2 so far -- a carefully constructed case file we'll update as more information becomes available.
When is Mindhunter Season 2 coming out?
While some Netflix breakouts tend to take longer breaks between seasons -- for example, it's been over a year since The OA debuted, and we haven't gotten Season 2 yet -- many of them are produced at a steady, more conventional clip. Mindhunter was officially renewed by Netflix on November 30, and a recent interview with star Jonathan Groff suggested they'll be shooting in the next couple months. "I have seen scripts, but I can't say anything about them," the actor said. "I am excited to go back."
While an official release date hasn't been announced yet, Groff's comments echo remarks made by executive producer David Fincher in interviews. Given the shooting schedule, it seems likely that the second season of Mindhunter will arrive toward the end of 2018, putting it on pace with some of the more consistently scheduled Netflix shows like House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black. Expect to end the year listening to serial killers again!
Who's coming back for Season 2?
The core cast of the show -- Groff, McCallany, and Anna Torv as psychology professor Wendy Carr -- should be back to open up some more cases and interview more criminals. This isn't a True Detective style anthology show where we meet new investigators every season. The emphasis on Holden's damaged psyche will likely be a major plot point for a second season. How will his breakdown during the finale change his work in the future?
There's less clarity around whether or not Holden's grad-student girlfriend Debbie, played with cutting humor by Hannah Gross, will return for the second season. Their relationship ended on a bitter note at the close of Season 1 -- the pair's terse breakup was one of the show's witty high points -- but I imagine Debbie will return. She feels like an essential part of the show. (There's also a pretty wild theory floating around online that Debbie is actually the daughter of the BTK killer -- more on him later -- so who knows what the writers have planned for her?) Gross herself was non-committal in an interview with Vulture back in November. "I don’t know, and I can’t say. I can’t say, and I don’t know!" she said when asked about returning for Season 2.
A tougher question to answer: Will David Fincher return to direct more episodes? The executive producer, who also helmed the similarly shadow-filled Seven and Zodiac, seems to have had a more hands-on role on Mindhunter than he did on House of Cards. He only directed the first two episodes of that show; for Mindhunter, he directed the first two and the last two entries in Season 1. Despite having a feature film schedule that could include a sequel to World War Z starring Brad Pitt, it sounds like Fincher could be more involved in Mindhunter going forward.
What will Mindhunter Season 2 be about?
The announcement video posted for Season 2 put it succinctly: "We need to talk to more subjects." But who exactly will those subjects be? The internet is filled with speculation on that topic, with figures like the already mentioned within the show Charles Manson and David Berkowitz being strong possibilities. The Stocking Strangler, Ted Bundy, and John Wayne Gacy could also pop up. Sadly, there's no shortage of creeps in 1970s America for our heroes to investigate.
However, in an interview with Billboard, Fincher provided a big clue of where the show will be headed while discussing the music. “Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice," he said. "The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons."
These crimes were committed between 1979 and 1981, meaning that Mindhunter could make a time jump in between seasons. (It's also possible that the show will simply rearrange the chronology.) Wayne Williams was eventually found guilty of the crimes, but he has maintained his innocence and some still believe he didn't commit all the murders. Also, the case was an important one for John E. Douglas, the FBI profiler that Holden is based on.
If it choses to focus on the crimes, Mindhunter might not be the only show putting them under the microscope. As Refinery29 points out, actress Regina King and American Crime producer John Ridley have also been developing a series for FX that would also look at the case.
Will the BTK Killer be in Season 2?
The emphasis on the Atlanta murders might be a surprise to those who assumed the second season would focus entirely on the killer seen in most of Season 1's strange, elliptical opening segments -- and also in the finale's unnerving final image. Anyone who started googling as soon as the show ended already knows the identity of the nondescript ADT technician: It's Dennis Rader, who is best known as the BTK Killer. The letters in his name stand for "Bind, Torture, Kill," which should give you an idea of why he was such a terrifying figure. Like the Zodiac killer, he had a twisted relationship with the media and would send taunting, detail-filled letters about his crimes to police and newspapers.
Given the amount of screen time he's already received on Mindhunter, he's definitely going to be a focal point to the series. However, history suggests that his case will remain in the background for a little while and may not take up the major plot of the next season. Though he began committing his crimes in 1974, he wasn't actually arrested until 2005. (Some of his murders were committed in the 1980s and '90s.) That gives you a sense of the scale of the story Mindhunter could be telling. The BTK's involvement in the larger narrative will likely be a slow burn.
Wait, what about the cat Wendy was feeding?
Forget the BTK Killer. The cat that Wendy was feeding at her new apartment complex is clearly the most important, pressing unresolved plotline in the Mindhunter universe! Where did it go? Was it murdered by those scary maggots? Is it actually a killer? There are so many unanswered questions.
Luckily, actress Anna Torv, who helped bring some dramatic gravitas to the kittie scenes, had her own explanation, which she provided in an interview with TVLine. "I thought, ‘This little kitten is representative of all these faceless [victims] and we only notice the ones that are dead because they have families that are looking for them,'" she explained. "And then here’s this little abandoned cat that no one is going to care about. And if that was a person, it’d be the same thing."
According to the same interview, she passed this theory along to David Fincher, and he had a different read on the feline interaction. He thought the scenes meant that there was a child in the building going around killing cats and that there was a young sociopath in Wendy's apartment building. Will this cat murderer eventually become a case that the FBI investigates? We'll have to wait for Season 2 to find out.
