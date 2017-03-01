Netflix's Serial Killer Show Looks Like 'Silence of the Lambs' Meets 'House of Cards'

Netflix is about to get a lot creepier.

Director David Fincher helped create the brooding, shadow-filled visual sensibility of House of Cards, the streaming service's first big hit, and now he's returning to the platform with a series that finds him playing in the bloody genre he perfected in movies like Seven, Zodiac, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Yep, David Fincher made a serial killer show. And it looks pretty terrifying.

While the first trailer is light on plot details, we know that the show stars Jonathan Groff (HBO's Looking) as an agent in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit during the 1970s. If you believe the ominous bits of dialogue heard in the voice-over, Groff will be hunting bad guys down by "getting in the dirt with the pigs," which sounds scary as hell. (Trust me: Pigs bite.)