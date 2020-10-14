Milla Jovovich Blasts Gigantic Beasts to Pieces in the 'Monster Hunter' Trailer

Turning a video game into a movie is no easy task, and the pursuit has brought us way more embarrassingly bad movies than actually good ones. But, there's one director out there who consistently churns out hit after hit, and that's Resident Evil and Mortal Kombat director Paul W.S. Anderson, whose newest movie brings the world of the Monster Hunter games to the biggest screen in town.

Milla Jovovich stars as Captain Artemis (which, duh, of course you're gonna get transported to the monster dimension with a name like that) who, along with her unit, is shunted via space-time sandstorm to a parallel world right next to our own, populated by terrifying, bloodthirsty beasts who can't be stopped by mere bullets and bazookas. In their search to get back home, the team finds a hunter (Tony Jaa) skilled in taking down the creatures, and they uncover a plot to bring the two worlds much too close for comfort.

The Monster Hunter games are Capcom's second-best selling franchise behind Resident Evil, and a feature film adaptation has been a passion project for Anderson ever since he discovered the games in 2008. The movie was officially announced way back in 2018, right after Capcom's Monster Hunter: World was released worldwide on the same day and became the company's single best-selling Monster Hunter game within three days. Like the sophisticated character designer module in the new game itself, Jovovich was able to customize her character in the movie, and picked out the two flaming swords she wields herself, thinking they'd look the best onscreen (she's right). And, yes, the Meowscular Chef palico will also be in it.

Monster Hunter opens in theaters this December.