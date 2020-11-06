Entertainment The Stars of 'Moonbase 8' Know They'll Probably Never Make It to the Moon A chat with Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly about playing hapless wannabe astronauts in their new Showtime comedy.

Showtime

Going to space is no joke. The astronauts who make it up there go through years of training, endlessly repeating drills and crisis management maneuvers, and must be as intelligent as they are cool under pressure. In other words, they need to be everything the characters in Moonbase 8 are not. In the new Showtime comedy series, which premieres Sunday night, a trio of NASA's most hopeful candidates—Skip (Fred Armisen), Rook (Tom Heidecker), and Cap (John C. Reilly)—are undergoing one of their final tests: a prolonged stay in a Moon habitat simulation in the middle of the Arizona desert, during which they'll need to problem-solve as if they're really up in space. Armisen, Heidecker, and Reilly spoke to me about coming up with their characters' hilarious misadventures, touring SpaceX, and which of their characters would be most likely to survive off of Earth's surface.

Thrillist: So, I just finished watching the episodes I was given right before talking to you guys, and they're such fun.

John C. Reilly: I like when TV shows are fun. It's been a while. I watch a lot of murder things, so I actually do appreciate when something is sweet and genuinely funny and not. Tim Heidecker: Dark and grim? Reilly: Well, funny without being, like, sappy or talking down to me or whatever. Most astronaut-based movies and TV are very much like, these guys are professionals, they're very smart. They're very capable, and they get the job done. And this is the opposite of that. These regular guys are just trying to make things work.

Reilly: Yeah. Everybody can relate to that, I think. What brought you all together for this?

Reilly: Well, we were friends. I was friends with Fred. I was friends with Tim. And then Tim and Fred did an episode of Portlandia together. And while Tim was up there, he texted me, like, "Fred is so fun, we've got to do something together, the three of us." And Fred and I have been talking for years about wanting to do something together. I mean, besides the projects that we worked on, like movies and stuff. So we just started horsing around on this text chain, the three of us. I don't know if this show would exist without texting, to tell you the truth, because that is where it began. And then I saw this thing in National Geographic about these people in an Antarctic research base, and how they spent 80 days of darkness together and weird relationships form. And I thought that would be really interesting and simple and inexpensive to shoot. And it just took off from there. We started sending character sketches to each other and goofy ideas and photographs of these actual simulation bases that exist in the world, you know, it's a real thing. There's people doing it right now. And then it just kept building and building and building and we kept making each other laugh. And then once we realized we might have something here, we got [co-creator] Jonathan Krisel involved, whom all three of us have worked with before, sort of a natural fourth member of the band, if you will. And this text chain is still going on today. Heidecker: We wrote a Season 2 idea that got sent out on text just through talking about the show and being like, "Oh, you know what we should do?" And that's in the pipeline now. I've always found that's a really good way to express ideas very quickly. I don't have to pitch it to you in person necessarily. I could be a little guarded with it. Reilly: Do you have anything to add, Fred? Fred Armisen: No. No, not at all. Heidecker: Well, first of all, Fred was working with Sunkist, you know, orange soda. And they were looking to get him involved with different relationships. And I have my thing going on with Sprite and you [gestures to Reilly] are dealing with root beer. Reilly: Dr. Pepper. Armisen: I feel like I got roped into it. They had this project, and my assistant told me about this thing that they were working on. And I think my assistant was friends with them. [Reilly and Heidecker laugh.] I was like, I'll give them a couple of weeks and let's just get through it.

Showtime

How did you guys come up with your characters? Was it a collaborative thing? Were you sort of like, Oh, I want to be like this type of guy, I want to be this type of guy.

Reilly: I think Tim is the one who first started saying, "Okay, how about this for our individual characters?" At first we're going like, "Well, one guy should do this. And another guy could do this, and somebody could do this." But we were never saying, "I would do this, or Tim would do that." We just started to imagine three guys, not specifying. I think Tim was the first one who said, like, "His name's Cap and Skip and Rook." Heidecker: We wanted to have fun and play into what we're good at doing. And so we weren't going to stretch too far out of who we are in these characters and play into the natural dynamic that we have. Exaggerated, obviously. There's some things about these characters that are nothing like us. But it was like, what makes sense? And what dynamic would be really funny? We always joke that they probably would not get along or even know each other if they weren't thrust together in this experiment. And the reason they're trying to stay together is very artificial, too, it's like, we got to show the gang that we can get along. So we wanted them to be different enough that in normal circumstances, they probably wouldn't get along too well. Reilly: Forced friendliness. Heidecker: Yeah, Perfect Strangers , or something. Odd Couple. Yeah, there's always a little bit of tension between your characters, no matter what you're doing. For the first episode, how did you get Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce?

Reilly: One of the women on our crew was like, every day she'd wear her Kansas City shirt. She was so psyched every day, she couldn't believe that one of her favorite players was on the show. The idea with Travis was the space program has this idea of broadening its scope. And it started really with Christa McAuliffe, unfortunately, the one who was a teacher who passed away in the Challenger explosion. As they got better and better at flying the rockets, flying rockets wasn't going to be the most important thing anymore. And one of the big important things about getting funding for space programs is publicity. So you want to get people that are going to appear on cornflakes boxes who are not just Chuck Yeager and Neil Armstrong types, but other kinds of people that people can relate to. And our first idea actually was Gronkowski. And we could not get a hold of Gronkowski. So, who do you go to after Gronkowski? And here's this up-and-coming kid, Travis Kelce, he's like, nipping at Gronkowski's heels. And he jumped in, and it was great. And the operating principle for all the guest artists throughout all the episodes is they have to be more attractive, more intelligent, and more physically fit than us. In other words, more viable candidates for a space program. Heidecker: Which is very hard to find, because we're pretty much near the top. Reilly: So the idea was to have that contrast all the time. We're people with low self esteem. We're always measuring ourselves against these high expectations of NASA. And we see these people come in like, "Man, how am I ever gonna beat this guy in the program?" And Travis was great fun. I don't think he's ever acted before. Heidecker: I think it was fun for him. Those guys, they lead such a fascinating life. And for them to be like, "Oh, cool, I get to hang out with the dude from Step Brothers , somebody that was on SNL, and this other guy who I'm not familiar with." Reilly: And he won the Super Bowl after we shot our show. Armisen: You think it's really amazing to win the Super Bowl? Really? It's a system, right? It's a system of a sports game. It's well within the realm of what they do. It doesn't take an amazing amount of effort, it's just trudging along doing their sports job. And then at the end, it's like a finale. It's not that big of a deal. It doesn't matter. Does it? Does it matter in the end? I mean, they're all football players. Heidecker: [Laughs] Yeah. That's a great point. Armisen: So at the end, what, why does it matter what shirt they're wearing? It's such a construct.

Showtime

Which of your characters do you think would be most successful if he was picked to go to the Moon?

Reilly: When you say that, the first thing I think of is all the mistakes that the three of them would likely make, you know, and when you make a mistake in space, it's pretty disastrous. Heidecker: Skip seems like the most maybe eligible to actually do it, and would probably not be as big of a problem. He would probably not ruin everything. The other two guys might have caused more problems. Armisen: Yeah. Agreed. Reilly: His dad designed the spacesuits on the Apollo mission! I loved that line that was like, "Nepotism is a good thing!"

Heidecker: "That's why there's a word for it!" Did you guys do any research with NASA or JPL, or did you interview any astronauts for this?

Reilly: We visited both the SpaceX complex in Hawthorne, and JPL in La Cañada. And it was amazing, actually, it was a startling contrast. Because JPL, you go up there, and it feels like this very slow-moving, deliberate, science-based, academic, a lot of older people, a lot of older architecture and carpeting and things in this collection of buildings. And meanwhile, they're controlling every major satellite and spacecraft in the world from there. So it's this incredibly important, vital place, but seems kind of dry and slow-moving and academic. And you go to SpaceX, and it feels like the last couple scenes in Star Wars where they're scrambling the X-wings to go into battle, like young people just zipping around literally building rockets in front of you. And no one has gray hair. I didn't see a single person with gray hair there the entire time. And there were hundreds of people moving around. So it's just a different thing. SpaceX is on the front edge of the next steps, and JPL seems to be perfecting the previous steps, or perfecting the next rover or whatever it was. They're building the new rover that just went up over there. Does that answer the question? Armisen: No, that did not answer the question. There's a key thing you missed. Let's try it again. Reilly: [Laughs] You want me to try it again? Armisen: Yeah! That's not what she asked. Reilly: We didn't really train, per se, we just kinda interviewed people. Heidecker: We watched a lot of YouTube videos. Reilly: The point is, these guys are not supposed to be well trained. So, we had that going for us.

