Showtime's Space Comedy 'Moonbase 8' Prepares Fred Armisen & Co. for Blast Off

Even in the silliest context, space travel always offers a shot at redemption. In the first trailer for Moonbase 8, the new workplace comedy from Showtime and A24, funny guys Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly, and Tim Heidecker play a group of astronauts who may not have the right stuff, but aren't about to let that get in the way of their interstellar dreams. Why let being a dumbass stop you from exploring the cosmos?

The trio of actors, known for portraying a range of oblivious goofballs on sketch shows like Portlandia and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, also created the series with executive producer Jonathan Krisel (Baskets), who will also serve as director. The show finds them preparing for their first lunar mission at NASA's Moon Base Simulator in Winslow, Arizona. The trailer finds each actor doing what they do best: making you laugh by behaving like jerks. Reilly's line about his "helicopter tour business" going "belly-up" is a highlight.

After Netflix's Space Force and HBO's Avenue 5, which both premiered this year, you might be wondering how many comedies about space does the world really need at the moment? After watching this trailer, we've found an answer: at least one more. Moonbase 8 debuts on Showtime on Sunday, November 8.