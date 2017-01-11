The Most Complicated Special Effects in Modern Movie History

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014), "Into the Escher"

Getting your head around an M.C. Escher artwork can be hard enough, especially if it's 1953's Relativity, a lithograph illustrating impossible staircases and some tricked-out gravity effects. But when director Shawn Levy included an ode to the Dutch artist and that particular lithograph in Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, the 2D work had to be realized in three dimensions and be inhabited by several of the film's characters who also had to obey its anti-gravity rules.

As with some of the most complicated special effects, the solution lay in lots and lots and lots of planning. The line-drawing environment of Relativity was pre-visualized in simple form first. Armed with a schematic of where the actors would be running, jumping, and falling, the scene was filmed using motion-control cameras against green screen, allowing precise camera moves to be repeated down to the fraction of an inch. A technology called SimulCam allowed Levy to see his actors, including Ben Stiller and Robin Williams, overlaid on a simple version of the sketched environment, to help with camera framing and blocking.