The Most Underrated Movies of 2021 (So Far)

These days it's never too difficult to find something to watch . Between all the streaming services, plus the options available to rent on demand, the possibilities are literally endless. But sometimes you don't want to watch the hot new TV show or the superhero movie everyone is talking about; sometimes you want to watch a film that feels like a discovery. Then you can go run to all your friends tell them that they simply have to see this amazing new work. That's why we have this list. These are the best movies of the year that just haven't gotten the attention we think they deserve. They aren't all arthouse picks (though some of them are)—these are simply cool selections that have somehow been overlooked and underhyped. Peruse and find your new favorite.

February 5Jo Sung-HeeSong Joong-Ki, Kim Tae-Ri, Jin Seon-Kyu, Yoo Hae-JinRight from its first electrifying sequence involving a bunch of bounty hunting spaceships chasing after a careering piece of garbage, Space Sweepers spins a far-future of multicultural, multilingual human life in space that's as exhilarating as it is crushingly dystopian. Tae-Ho is a pilot aboard the freighter Victory, along with Captain Jang, engineer Tiger Park, and loudmouthed robot Bubs, all of them part of an outer-space trash-collecting bounty-hunter guild known as the Space Sweepers, who capture space junk and sell it for parts. After a particularly harrowing chase, the crew finds a little girl hiding in a derelict spaceship, who just happens to be a nanobot-filled android that a group of space terrorists have fitted with a hydrogen bomb. At first the Victory crew plans to sell the "little girl" back to the terrorist group who lost her, before they realize that she's much more special than she seems. — Emma Stefansky

Test Pattern

The love story that dominates the first 15 minutes of Shatara Michelle Ford's tight and stunning feature-length directorial debut is seductive. Renesha (Brittany S. Hall) meets Evan (Will Brill) at a bar. When they run into one another at a grocery store sometime later, a romance starts to unfold. But

is not about love. It's about bodily autonomy and what happens when a Black woman's is ripped from her, first by a predator and then by someone she loves. One night, well into her and Evan's relationship, Renesha goes out with a friend. They are targeted by two men and encouraged to drink and take weed gummies. Renesha ends up in a strange bed with no idea how she got there. In the aftermath, Evan drivers her to get a rape kit, a gesture that slowly becomes more and more oppressive as they realize how difficult it is to obtain one in Texas. Evan's insistence starts out with concern for Renesha's well-being, but turns into a violation—a white man having little regard for what his Black girlfriend is actually experiencing. Ford's use of music to shape tension is astounding, as is the way she films Renesha's trauma.

February 12Shatara Michelle FordBrittany S. Hall, Will Brill, Gail Bean