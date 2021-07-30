The Most Underrated Movies on Amazon Prime

Tired of watching what everyone else is watching? Intrigued by hidden gems? Are you an Amazon Prime subscriber? If so, good news: We've curated this list of the best, most underrated movies available to stream on Amazon Prime right now, and we've got something for everyone—well, except maybe that one person who will literally only watch Bloodline. How are we definining "underrated" here? In the very scientific fashion of "we know it when we see it." But seriously, these are all underrated. Happy streaming!

ALSO READ: The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now