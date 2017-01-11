The 16 Most Underrated Performances of 2016

Not everyone gets a trophy. As the year in television and movies comes to a close, a consensus tends to build around the actors and actresses who will be appearing on critics' lists, sharing anecdotes during back-patting round tables, and walking red carpets. For example, you don't need someone to tell you Emma Stone is good in La La Land. (Yes: She is very good. We get it.)

So, in the spirit of giving, this is a list of gifted performers who maybe didn't get as much attention as their glitzier or more acclaimed peers. We're taking a look at the stars who shined in otherwise unworthy blockbusters, the newcomers who stole scenes with youthful vigor, and the veterans who discovered some new tricks this year. Because the underdogs deserve some love too.