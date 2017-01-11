With 2016 coming to a close, YouTube today revealed its top-10 trending videos of the year. The results are the kinds of gems that will make even the highest-paid vloggers a little jealous, with the list including a hilariously cruel wisdom-tooth prank, some epic water bottle flips, and an obligatory Adele moment, one that topped our own Carpool Karaoke ranking. YouTube made its selects "based on views, shares, comments, likes and more," before ranking the viral finalists by view count.
Collectively, the following uploads have amassed 550 million views and have been watched for more than 25 million hours. Let that sink in, then enjoy...
10. "Brothers Convince Little Sister of Zombie Apocalypse"
Views: 21,875,502 (and counting)
9. "THE $21,000 FIRST CLASS AIRPLANE SEAT"
Views: 26,733,747 (and counting)
8. "Donald Trump: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)"
Views: 30,775,338 (and counting)
7. "Channing Tatum & Beyonce's 'Run The World (Girls)' vs. Jenna Dewan-Tatum's 'Pony' | Lip Sync Battle"
Views: 36,933,968 (and counting)
6. "Water Bottle Flip Edition | Dude Perfect"
Views: 42,001,805 (and counting)
5. "Grace VanderWaal: 12-Year-Old Ukulele Player Gets Golden Buzzer - America's Got Talent 2016"
Views: 46,481,453 (and counting)
4. "Nike Football Presents: The Switch ft. Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Anthony Martial & More"
Views: 57,192,331 (and counting)
3. "What's inside a Rattlesnake Rattle?"
Views: 59,548,578 (and counting)
2. "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen/PIKO-TARO"
Views: 95,413,215 (and counting)
1. "Adele Carpool Karaoke"
Views: 135,879,035 (and counting)
