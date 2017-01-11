Entertainment

The 10 Most Viral YouTube Videos of 2016

12/07/2016
james corden adele
The Late Late Show With James Corden/YouTube
With 2016 coming to a close, YouTube today revealed its top-10 trending videos of the year. The results are the kinds of gems that will make even the highest-paid vloggers a little jealous, with the list including a hilariously cruel wisdom-tooth prank, some epic water bottle flips, and an obligatory Adele moment, one that topped our own Carpool Karaoke ranking. YouTube made its selects "based on views, shares, comments, likes and more," before ranking the viral finalists by view count.

Collectively, the following uploads have amassed 550 million views and have been watched for more than 25 million hours. Let that sink in, then enjoy...

Cabot Phillips/YouTube

10. "Brothers Convince Little Sister of Zombie Apocalypse"

Views: 21,875,502 (and counting)

CaseyNeistat/YouTube

9. "THE $21,000 FIRST CLASS AIRPLANE SEAT"

Views: 26,733,747 (and counting)

LastWeekTonight/YouTube

8. "Donald Trump: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)"

Views: 30,775,338 (and counting)

Lip Sync Battle on Spike/YouTube

7. "Channing Tatum & Beyonce's 'Run The World (Girls)' vs. Jenna Dewan-Tatum's 'Pony' | Lip Sync Battle"

Views: 36,933,968 (and counting)

Dude Perfect/YouTube

6. "Water Bottle Flip Edition | Dude Perfect"

Views: 42,001,805 (and counting)

America's Got Talent/YouTube

5. "Grace VanderWaal: 12-Year-Old Ukulele Player Gets Golden Buzzer - America's Got Talent 2016"

Views: 46,481,453 (and counting)

Nike Football/YouTube

4. "Nike Football Presents: The Switch ft. Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Anthony Martial & More"

Views: 57,192,331 (and counting)

What's Inside?/YouTube

3. "What's inside a Rattlesnake Rattle?"

Views: 59,548,578 (and counting)

公式ピコ太郎歌唱ビデオチャンネル -PIKOTARO OFFICIAL CHANNEL-/YouTube

2. "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen/PIKO-TARO"

Views: 95,413,215 (and counting)

The Late Late Show With James Corden

1. "Adele Carpool Karaoke"

Views: 135,879,035 (and counting)

