YouTube's a funny place. It's home to a wide-ranging variety of high art and shit that includes everything from late-night clips and free movies, to web series, music videos, and user-submitted gems. You might think viral clips reign supreme -- the "Charlie bit my fingers" of the world. And you'd partially be right; they do kill, but the bits of content that have been consumed the most, view-wise, are the music videos.
Those earworm-y songs that were everywhere a few years ago? The ones you wish you could wipe from your memory forever? Those are the ones that are doing their best impressions of Scrooge McDuck, swimming in millions upon millions upon millions of views. In a nod to nostalgia and absurdity, let's revisit YouTube's current top-10 most-watched music videos, the members at the tippy top of the 1 Billion Club*, by treating them like really amazing things we've never seen or heard before.
First, a few honorable mentions...
"Wheels on the Bus"
Views: 1.66 billion
In writing this, I found a couple clips that while not technically music videos, had numbers so obscene they had to be shared. The first, this super-random nursery rhyme compilation, is evidence that lazy parents somewhere figured out YouTube can be a free 54-minute babysitter.
"Маша и Медведь (Masha and the Bear) - Маша плюс каша (17 Серия)"
Views: 1.77 billion
And this Russian cartoon -- English version available here or on Netflix -- has more views than nearly half the entries on the actual list because, fascinatingly enough, it's secretly about a miniature menace. It follows Masha and the Bear, a young girl and a sometimes dad-like, sometimes BFF-like bear, as the former tries to make porridge and the latter tries to learn how to play checkers.
What's wrong with that? Well, the bear is playing checkers alone. By himself. That's depressing as hell. Also, Masha has super-human strength and speed, isn't fazed by piping-hot gruel, and force-feeds animals until they look like they're about to pop. Precocious tot or mini-Terminator? You decide. (Obviously she's a crazed host that's abandoned her loop. C'mon.)
Now, the real top 10...
10. "Katy Perry - Roar (Official)"
Views: 1.63 billion
"Roar" deserves major style points -- it boasts lush colors; tells a quick story with a clear beginning, middle, and end; and incorporates deliciously cheesy special effects. Its only flaw: Katy reveals near the end that she's had access to a working phone the whole time. Makes you think.
9. "Enrique Iglesias - Bailando (Español) ft. Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona"
Views: 1.72 billion
"Bailando" is great because it offers a few choice lessons: If you buy pants with a normal crotch, you won't have to run weird. If you buy a lot of hats, you won't have to wear the same one in every shot. And if you buy a soccer ball dance-off, you won't have to make people sit through a forgettable music video.
8. "Major Lazer - Lean On"
Views: 1.73 billion
The sets, background choreography, and cinematography here are all beautiful. And then singer-songwriter-slash-person-who-stands-on-fancy-chairs MØ bumps her noggin. D'oh!
7. "Taylor Swift - Shake It Off"
Views: 1.74 billion
Man, this goes down as smooth as a Gap ad.
6. "Adele - Hello"
Views: 1.79 billion
What starts as a Verizon Wireless plug, quickly turns into what could have been a pretty amazing Burlington Coat Factory PSA. "Warmth is everything." Don't be reckless like Adele's ex -- dress for the weather.
5. "Taylor Swift - Blank Space"
Views: 1.85 billion
Wow, what an intriguing short film about a couple of monsters living in a house of horrors. Let's recap: Taylor Swift and her boytoy, a professional dog-walker, buy a couple horses. But they hold the four-legged innocents captive IN THEIR HOUSE. They also enjoy playing golf. But they play golf WITH A FANCY SPORTS CAR. Then, they enjoy riding bikes. But they ride the bikes IN THEIR HOUSE. I repeat: This is a short film about a couple of MONSTERS. Viewer discretion advised.
4. "Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk"
Views: 1.97 billion
My favorite part is in the beginning, when Gray Suit Guy walks out of the pawn shop and finds Bruno Mars singing and doing a choreographed dance with friends. At first, Gray Suit Guy is kind of curious, like, Hey, what's going on here? You guys dancing? I like to dance. Actually, I LOVE TO DANCE. Maybe I'll jump in here. But then Bruno Mars says, "Got Chucks on with Saint Laurent / Gotta kiss myself, I'm so pretty," and Gray Suit Guy, who probably just exchanged his Chucks for that pair of dumb brown dress shoes at the pawn shop, is like, Are you kidding me? Goodbye forever, Bruno. It's subtle.
Overall, this isn't the most exciting video. Other highlights include showing off a car that the Flintstones would smoke in a drag race. Also, sitting. But -- big but -- it's kind of impossible to make it through this entire thing without tapping your foot or bopping your head. At least once. We recommend Alex Boye's send-up, which comes with dancing grannies and a mobility scooter, as a quick dessert if you bopped at least twice.
3. "Justin Bieber - Sorry (PURPOSE : The Movement)"
Views: 1.99 billion
Props to the ladies of ReQuest and the Royal Family -- these New Zealanders slay every second, every move. The only crime this vid commits is the Biebs himself never shows up. Was a little kickflip too much to ask for, buddy?
2. "Wiz Khalifa - See You Again ft. Charlie Puth [Official Video] Furious 7 Soundtrack"
Views: 2.19 billion
This Paul Walker tribute features an appropriate number of cars, nostalgic Brian O'Conner snippets, and shots of Drake Bell and Andy Samberg's long-lost love child playing piano outdoors. It is touching as hell. Have the tissue box handy, and consider dropping everything you have planned today so you can rewatch Brick Mansions and the entire Fast franchise as a proper show of respect. If you aren't choking up by the time Charlie Puth sings, "Let the light guide your way," while Paul, laughing and holding a beer, flashes across the screen, you are Miranda Priestly. You do not deserve this video.
1. "PSY - GANGNAM STYLE(강남스타일) M/V"
Views: 2.69 billion
I've tried several times to write something coherent about this T-Pain-endorsed piece of art. It is not easy. Instead, here's a quick list of some of the batshit stuff Psy does: He sunbathes, more or less, fully clothed. He dances for a bunch of horses. He makes two innocent women walk with him through a vortex of garbage and glitter. He rests his head on the shoulder of Sauna Man. He maybe kills two people with an explosion? He rides a carousel, while dancing. He crashes a yoga class.
He yells at a butt...
Why is this cheesy horse trot-filled video No. 1 on this list? And not just No. 1, but No. 1 by a long shot? Why does this thing, directed by Cho Soo-hyun, have almost 3 billion views? Maybe it has something to do with one of the things listed above. Or maybe it's because this isn't just a silly K-pop music video. As The Atlantic and countless others have dutifully pointed out over the years, "Gangnam Style" is a carefully crafted satire of something loosely analogous to South Korea's 1%. The song, and the visuals above, call out the country's -- specifically, the posh Seoul neighborhood of Gangnam's -- unhealthy fetishization of materialism. It's a smart message, one not just applicable to South Korea.
Maybe that's why, to this day, it hasn't budged from the top slot as YouTube's most viewed video. As other more recent selects on this list -- Adele and T-Swift, we're looking at you -- have shown, it's possible for newer hits to rack up millions of views quickly. But there's something about "Gangnam Style" that just won't die. When I first started writing this post in September 2016, the video had 2.64 billion views -- it's been watched more than 40 million times since then. (And only, like, three of those were me.)
OK, OK, I get it -- you didn't come here for an outdated lecture. Back to the list: "Gangnam Style" also shows Psy getting his hair dried via pelvic thrust in an elevator. He does push-ups underneath Hyuna, who doesn't seem to mind and who did a duet version of this with him later. He dresses up as a chic Nigel Thornberry. He has a dance-off with someone -- who may or may not be Lauren Lapkus disguised as a pimp version of Todd from Characters -- dressed in all yellow. He arrives at a rave several hours too early. He's shown dancing with the coolest kid ever, ruining someone's bath, and dropping a deuce. And he turns into a cartoon. It's all mostly insane and a little bit beautiful.
*The view counts above are estimates from November 2016, meaning totals and ranks will change over time.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.