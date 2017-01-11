YouTube's a funny place. It's home to a wide-ranging variety of high art and shit that includes everything from late-night clips and free movies, to web series, music videos, and user-submitted gems. You might think viral clips reign supreme -- the "Charlie bit my fingers" of the world. And you'd partially be right; they do kill, but the bits of content that have been consumed the most, view-wise, are the music videos.

Those earworm-y songs that were everywhere a few years ago? The ones you wish you could wipe from your memory forever? Those are the ones that are doing their best impressions of Scrooge McDuck, swimming in millions upon millions upon millions of views. In a nod to nostalgia and absurdity, let's revisit YouTube's current top-10 most-watched music videos, the members at the tippy top of the 1 Billion Club*, by treating them like really amazing things we've never seen or heard before.