The Biggest YouTube Videos of 2018 (So Far)

What do Kylie Jenner, H&R Block, and nursery rhymes have in common? The most correct answer is views. This year, we're sifting through the muck to find out which YouTube videos people have watched the most. And while the platform is home to boatloads of content ranging from legitimately intellectual to entirely pointless, vlogs, ads, and children's entertainment seem to be the most popular. Below is a list of the 10 most-viewed YouTube videos published so far this year, according to the tracker Tubular. (We're excluding songs and music videos because, as we've seen, those are their own kind of beast.) As it turns out, the winners make for an eclectic snapshot of pop culture that's fun, surprising, and... kinda disturbing? Check back each month to see what fresh hell the internet rallies around next.
10. Anushka Sharma's Google Commercial
Views: 48 million (and counting)
To push the Pixel 2, Google India had Bollywood mega-star Anushka Sharma spend a "day off" with the phone. She does some cool things -- saves dates with the Google Lens, charges her friend's phone -- but mostly she hangs out with a dog named Dude. We're not complaining. It's a good commercial and an even better dog. (Though, if we're being honest, nothing beats this insane Kerovit vid that raked in 7 million views, where the actress danced around someone else's luxury bathroom to promote the company's sinks and toilets and shower heads. All hail, Sharma.)
9. Logan Paul's Apology
Views: 51 million (and counting)
Yeah, this guy. Former Vine star Logan Paul invoked the wrath of the world when he filmed a video with his crew in Japan's Aokigahara "suicide forest" where he stumbled upon a dead body, made a series of tone-deaf jokes, and uploaded the footage, exploiting a tragedy for views. He eventually deleted the clip after online outrage and posted the above apology. "What we came across that day in the woods was obviously unplanned, and the reactions you saw on tape were raw," he said. "I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through. There were a lot of things I should have done differently, but I didn't. And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry." Afterward, the vlogger went dark, alleging to raise suicide awareness offline without any insanely insensitive stunts. Now, he's back, but after a recent video in which he Tased a dead rat, many wonder if he's learned his lesson. (The answer is no.)
8. Learning Colors With Bandages
Views: 52 million (and counting)
If you want to help your kids learn the colors, you can employ any number of strategies including but not limited to food, clothes, plants, crayons, stickers, and paint. Or, you could just make them watch "Learn Colors with Bandage for Kids Nursery Rhymes Song for Children," the popular and slightly psychotic YouTube hit wherein kids overact getting hurt over and over again and use toilet paper as gauze (...) and rolls of tape (TAPE!) as different colored bandages to tend to each other's injuries. Make no mistake: If David Lynch and Steve-O teamed up to make edutainment, it would look like this.
7. Evie Clair on America's Got Talent
Views: 56 million (and counting)
Though this performance originally happened last year, this recut has found a second life online. Fourteen-year-old songwriter Evie Clair stunned America's Got Talent after she sang a touching rendition of Christina Perri's "Arms" and dedicated the song to her ailing father, who had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. "Tonight, I'm here to sing for him," she said. "When my dad is having rough days, then I go to his room and sing him this song to help him feel better and just to give him comfort and strength." Clair would go on to be a finalist in the show, and she continues to perform in the name of her late father.
6. H&R Block's Rome Commercial
Views: 54 million (and counting)
Jon Hamm only has one job in this short H&R spot. He does not do it. But it makes you wonder if, after doing so many of these commercials, the artist fka Don Draper ever actually dropped a product's tagline walked off set. Hope so.
5. This Johny Johny Yes Papa Nursery Rhyme
Views: 59 million (and counting)
It's not hard to look at children's entertainment and find horrifying things -- sorry, Fofão -- but something about this medley of shorts, which depicts kids lying about eating toothpaste and trying to stay awake, is especially unsettling. Might be the big heads. Oh, wait, yeah, no, it's definitely the anthropomorphic Ice Cream Man who makes kids binge eat his own children.
4. Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Video
Views: 59 million (and counting)
When news broke that the Kardashian clan's Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott had welcomed a baby girl named Stormi to the world, we had several questions. Among them: Wait, what? This video, a beautiful note from Mom and Dad, provides some explanation -- like how Jenner and Scott hit it off, how the couple shared the news with their friends, and how good In-N-Out is when you're pregnant. "You've got the best mom," Stormi's grandmother, Kris Jenner, says. "You're so lucky."
3. Dr. Oz's Turkish Airlines Commercial
Views: 71 million (and counting)
The one thing airplanes need more of? Fun facts. I have been saying this for years. Thank God for Dr. Oz, who pops into first class to deliver The Facts -- "your eyes can see 10 million shades of color," "your noses can distinguish more than a trillion scents" -- like a guerrilla trivia host who doesn't even bother to ask the questions. At least, that's what happens in this wildly popular Turkish Airlines Super Bowl ad. (Watch out, Walt Quizney.)
2. This Magical Animal Video
Views: 81 million (and counting)
You'd think that a channel called "Football Is Life" would be obsessed with soccer or football or literally any sport at all. You'd be wrong. Football Is Life is a big player in the edutainment sector, and come springtime, parents will have a tough choice to make: Should the fam go see Rampage in theaters, or should they just stay at home and watch this lo-fi cut of Rampage Jr. for the 90-millionth time?
1. Learn Your Bucket Colors
Views: 86 million (and counting)
The mind-boggling winner: another clip teaching colors with an obscene amount of views. This one stars devious kids wearing masks, "dancing" while standing in tiny buckets of different colors, and then fleeing into the woods (???). In other words, it plays like something you might have seen in the first season of Channel Zero. If you've made it this far, you're no doubt having nightmares for the rest of the week. I am sorry.
