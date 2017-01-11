See All 416 Pounds of The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' Cannonball into a Pool

When your days consist of deadlifting 805 pounds, eating for a family of four, and turning kegs into tiny flipping death missiles, it's nice to let loose every now and then. For Hafþór Björnsson, that means decimating a small pool of water.

In an Instagram vid posted Thursday, the massive Icelandic strongman -- whom you know as The Mountain from Game of Thrones -- cannonballs alongside his also-big bud Andri Vignisson in satisfying slow-motion. They can't quite get their legs into true spherical positioning, but whoa, the waves. The pair creates the type of impressive devastation that'll give you Perfect Storm flashbacks. More importantly, you might be looking at the solution to the world's never-ending Sharknado problem.