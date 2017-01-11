Stop Watching Your Favorite Movies. Watch These Instead.

If you love The Godfather, see Miller's Crossing

The favorite: Francis Ford Coppola's saga of family, power, and cannolis is every bit the classic your film textbook has been telling you it is. It's got young Pacino at the height of his sexy powers, Brando before he lapsed into self-parody, Duvall at his most understated, Keaton at her most grounded, Cazale in his haunting feature debut, and Caan at his most CAAN! It's smarter than you remember, funnier than it gets credit for, and purrs like the cat in Vito's deadly hands. What could be better?

The alternative: This autumnal gangster epic from the Coen Brothers will never compete with Coppola's horse-head-in-the-bed visual iconography. It doesn't need to. While the movie is filled with haunting images -- you'll never look at fedoras the same way again -- Miller's Crossing is above all else a writer's movie. The Coens' baroque dialogue has never sounded better coming out of the mouths of actors like Gabriel Byrne, Albert Finney, and Marcia Gay Harden, who all turn this into a tough-talking mob classic. It doesn't require the scope of Coppola's film; it's an opera in miniature.