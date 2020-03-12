'F9' Pushed Back a Full Year Due to Coronavirus Fears

When MGM announced last week that the release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die would be delayed until November, it was the first major sign of how the movie industry would be affected by the worldwide spread of COVID-19. Today, Universal dropped the news that F9, the latest in the Fast & Furious saga which was set to premiere May 22, would be pushed back a full year. Dom Toretto and his familia were supposed to return to screens this May, but the studio will now unveil the Justin Lin-directed epic in April 2021 globally, hitting North America next April 2.
In a press release addressed to "our family of Fast fans everywhere" and signed by "Your Fast Family," Universal wrote: "We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May."
The global markets are incredibly important to the success of the Fast franchise. Furious 7 is the ninth-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, while the most recent installment, The Fate of the Furious, is the 19th. The first trailer for F9 -- which ended with the (very exciting) reveal that Han was back and alive, apparently -- was released during an over-the-top concert event in Miami featuring, among others, Cardi B.
F9 isn't the only major movie shifting its plans as people are urged to practice "social distancing" to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. John Krasinski announced on Twitter that A Quiet Place Part II, scheduled for release March 20, would be moved to an undisclosed later date. Paramount, in statement, said: "We look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace." (The irony that this all seems like something out of a dystopian horror movie like, well, A Quiet Place is not escaping us.)
And these were just the beginning of widespread cancellations. Later, the same day, Disney decided to reschedule the live action Mulan, which was going to be released March 27 and has already premiered in Los Angeles. At the same time the company -- which is also finally closing its California-based parks -- pushed Searchlight's horror movie Antlers and New Mutants, the essentially cursed X-Men spinoff that was moved around multiple times for non-coronavirus based reasons. (Why that film doesn't drop on Disney+ or Hulu immediately is anyone's guess.) Down the road, the studio also has Black Widow, the Avenger's standalone film, currently set for a May 1 release.
Right now it's unclear how movie theaters will adapt to Governor Andrew Cuomo's mandate in New York that venues that hold less than 500 people must reduce occupancy by half, but Broadway theaters are shutting down until April 13. The Tribeca Film Festival has also been postponed.
Meanwhile, as offices are closing across the country, so are film and TV productions. For example, Riverdale has shut down in Vancouver following the news that a person working on the show came into contact with someone who has been infected, and Ryan Murphy has suspended production of his Netflix movie The Prom out of "an abundance of caution," per Deadline's source. Apple's The Morning Show is also going on a two-week hiatus to, in the words of producer Michael Ellenberg, "assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show."
And, of course, there's then the case of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, arguably they highest profile people to have announced they have contracted the disease. They were in Australia because of Hanks' role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic when they got tested and learned they had both contracted COVID-19.
This post has been updated as new information has been released.
