Movies That Were Saved by Special Effects

When you need to… beef up a package

Calling Deadpool's last-minute addition a "save" might be stretching it, but the team behind this year's R-rated comic-book movie was given one crucial, and unexpected, assignment. The scene where Ryan Reynolds' heavily scarred, nude Wade Wilson takes on his adversary in a warehouse fire required VFX studio Rodeo FX to layer in intricate smoke, fire, and debris effects. But in the end, the artists kept noticing something was missing: Wilson's penis.

"Ryan had been filmed in this scar makeup [by Bill Corso] from head to toe… but then once they'd done the edit they realized because he was effectively naked he had to have this CG penis," a Rodeo visual-effects supervisor told fxguide. "We had to make a concept, have it approved by the director and the executives and Ryan. Then we went into modeling, rigging, texturing and lighting, animating, and comping. It was in six shots. It wasn't meant to be comedic -- it was one of those things that's when it's there it looks so natural that you don't even notice it. When it wasn't there it looked really weird."