The 33 Craziest Movie Plot Twists

1. Planet of the Apes (1968)

Perhaps it's because this is the first massive "twist ending" I ever saw, but there's something so simple and perfect about the last few minutes of (the original) Planet of the Apes. We spend the entire film under the assumption that a lost astronaut (Charlton Heston) is fighting for his life on a distant planet governed by super-intelligent apes... but then we learn that -- TWIST! -- our "lost" astronaut is still on Earth, only far in the future, and apes have taken over because we were so damn warlike. Everyone remembers the first time they saw the half-buried Statue of Liberty sticking out of the beach. That's a big reason why we love a good twist ending so damn much: They're not only memorable in and of themselves, but they remind us why we keep coming back for more.