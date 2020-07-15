All the Movies Still (Maybe) Coming Out in 2020
From 'Tenet' to 'Wonder Woman 1984', here's when to expect Hollywood's biggest movies.
The ongoing pandemic and subsequent quarantine has thrown everyone's lives into varying states of disarray, and without the tenets (sorry) of normalcy, like shopping at the mall or hanging out at the movie theater, this summer is looking to be a pretty bleak one. But, plenty of places are starting to relax their coronavirus constrictions, and Hollywood is itching to get our movie theaters fired back up again. Whether that's going to happen the way we'd all like it to is anyone's guess, but the calendar of upcoming releases, at least, is quite optimistic. Here is when to expect the rest of this year's biggest movies, some of which were delayed by COVID-19, and some which were scheduled late enough in the year to not have to worry about it yet.
Scheduled releases
July 25 (as part of San Diego's digital Comic Con)
Antlers (Watch trailer)
Aug 12
Tenet (Watch trailer)
August 21
Mulan (Watch trailer)
August 28
Bill and Ted Face the Music (Watch trailer)
September 4
A Quiet Place Part II (Watch trailer)
September 18
The King's Man (Watch trailer)
October 2
Wonder Woman 1984 (Watch trailer)
October 16
The French Dispatch (Watch trailer)
Candyman (Watch trailer)
November 6
Black Widow (Watch trailer)
November 20
No Time to Die (Watch trailer)
Soul (Watch trailer)
December 11
Free Guy (Watch trailer)
December 18
West Side Story
Coming 2 America
Dune
December 23
Top Gun: Maverick (Watch trailer)
