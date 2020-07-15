All the Movies Still (Maybe) Coming Out in 2020

The ongoing pandemic and subsequent quarantine has thrown everyone's lives into varying states of disarray, and without the tenets (sorry) of normalcy, like shopping at the mall or hanging out at the movie theater, this summer is looking to be a pretty bleak one. But, plenty of places are starting to relax their coronavirus constrictions, and Hollywood is itching to get our movie theaters fired back up again. Whether that's going to happen the way we'd all like it to is anyone's guess, but the calendar of upcoming releases, at least, is quite optimistic. Here is when to expect the rest of this year's biggest movies, some of which were delayed by COVID-19, and some which were scheduled late enough in the year to not have to worry about it yet.