Entertainment

28 Movies We're Definitely Seeing This Holiday Season

By Published On 11/11/2016 By Published On 11/11/2016
holiday season movies
Nina Gonzales/Thrillist
More From Movie Machine

related

The Best Movies of 2016, Ranked

related

The Best Documentaries of 2016, Ranked

related

The Best Horror Movies of 2016

related

The 10 Sexiest Movies of 2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

Whether you need movies to see with your family or by your lonesome as you escape from the pressures of socializing, Hollywood has you covered this holiday season. Here's what to watch out for in the last stretch of the year.

Related

related

The Most Underrated Movies of 2016

related

The Best Movies of 2016, Ranked

related

The Most Underrated Horror Movies of the Summer
More From Movie Machine

related

The Best Movies of 2016, Ranked

related

The Best Documentaries of 2016, Ranked

related

The Best Horror Movies of 2016

related

The 10 Sexiest Movies of 2016

related

The Most Underrated Movies of 2016
fantastic beasts and where to find them
Warner Bros. Pictures

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Release date: November 18th
Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Colin Farrell
Director: David Yates (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows)
Reason to be excited: J.K. Rowling wrote this spinoff of the original Harry Potter movies herself, in hopes of preserving the tone while transplanting the action to 1920s New York City. With Oscar-winner Redmayne as the wizarding world's preeminent magizoologist, and Yates, who directed many of the original series' best installments, behind the camera, there's reason to buy into this blockbuster's hype.
Watch the trailer

bleed for this holiday movies
Open Road Films

Bleed for This

Release date: November 18th
Cast: Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal, Ciarán Hinds
Director: Ben Younger (Boiler Room)
Reason to be excited: The twist of this year's see-it-with-your-dad boxing movie is that Teller's character, world champion Vinny Paz, shouldn't even be looking at a boxing ring, let alone throwing punches in one. After a severe car accident shatters his bulky frame, Paz decides to defy his doctors and train his way back to the top.
Watch the trailer

the edge of seventeen
STX Entertainment

The Edge of Seventeen

Release date: November 18th
Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Haley Lu Richardson, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick
Director: Kelly Fremon Craig
Reason to be excited: James L. Brooks, director of Broadway News and Terms of Endearment and co-creator of The Simpsons, shepherded this foul-mouthed teen comedy to existence because he was so taken by first-time director Kelly Craig's unique perspective. We've waited patiently for a movie to take over the Mean Girls mantle. This might be it.
Watch the trailer

manchester by the sea
Amazon Studios

Manchester by the Sea

Release date: November 18th
Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Gretchen Mol, Lucas Hedges
Director: Kenneth Lonergan (Margaret)
Reason to be excited: This seaside story of grief is jagged and intrusive, winding up all the anxieties of everyday life around Affleck's blue-collar Massachusettsian. Teasing why everyone in Manchester-by-the-Sea is so tortured would spoil the stroll, but the movie doesn't miss a step. Giving himself a solid three hours, Lonergan looks at a mournful situation from every angle -- it's the funniest gut-punch you'll experience this year.
Watch the trailer

related

The Only Summer 2016 Movies Worth a Damn

related

The Best Movies of 2016, Ranked
nocturnal animals
Focus Features

Nocturnal Animals

Release date: November 18th
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Laura Linney, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon
Director: Tom Ford (A Single Man)
Reason to be excited: Seven years after his directorial debut, A Single Man, fashion designer Tom Ford steps back behind the camera to construct a relationship thriller that rings of Cormac McCarthy. Only Ford could put together a movie that looks stylish and gritty as hell.
Watch the trailer

allied new movies in december
Paramount Pictures

Allied

Release date: November 23rd
Cast: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Lizzy Caplan, Matthew Goode
Director: Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump)
Reason to be excited: In the year's boldest answer to "they don't make 'em like they used to," Pitt stars as spy Max Vatan, who, in 1942 North Africa, encounters French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard) on a mission behind enemy lines. There's love, there's war, there's probably backstabbing, and there are two famous people reminding us why we occasionally fall hard for movie stars. Zemeckis, a born-and-bred Hollywood tailor, should give this one the old-school push it needs to work.
Watch the trailer

bad santa 2 new movies in november
Broad Green Pictures

Bad Santa 2

Release date: November 23rd
Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Brett Kelly, Kathy Bates, Christina Hendricks
Director: Mark Waters (Mean Girls)
Reason to be excited: What do 13 years do to a Bad Santa? Nothing, apparently. Thornton's Willie T. Stokes looks as awful as ever in this highly anticipated sequel, which swaps the original's director, the off-kilter Terry Zwigoff, for Waters. If Bad Santa 2 has a modicum of the fire emitted from "The Plastics," we'll be OK.
Watch the trailer

moana new movies in november
Walt Disney Animation

Moana

Release date: November 23rd
Cast: Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement
Directors: Ron Clements and John Musker (Aladdin)
Reason to be excited: We don't blame your gut instinct for damning Disney animated features as "kid stuff," but after Frozen and Zootopia, maybe the Mouse House deserves a little trust? Moana spins a magical adventure out of Oceanic iconography, throwing in original songs by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda for good measure.
Watch the trailer

related

The Best TV Shows of 2016, Ranked

related

The Most Underrated Horror Movies of the Summer
rules don't apply new movies in november
20th Century Fox

Rules Don't Apply

Release date: November 23rd
Cast: Lily Collins, Alden Ehrenreich, Warren Beatty, Matthew Broderick
Director: Warren Beatty (Bulworth)
Reason to be excited: Beatty spent years developing this movie, touted as a biopic of the aging Howard Hughes. The result looks like more of a screwball rom-com, following two young lovers (Collins and Ehrenreich) as they try to make a relationship work under their employer, the unhinged Hughes (Beatty).
Watch the trailer

miss sloane new movies in november
EuropaCorp

Miss Sloane

Release date: November 25th
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Sam Waterston, Mark Strong, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Director: John Madden (Shakespeare in Love)
Reason to be excited: With the election in the rearview, America can finally turn its attention to pressing issues, and Miss Sloane has a suggestion: gun control. The movie follows a fictional lobbyist (Chastain) mounting a fictional campaign for gun control, a very real problem. Inevitable controversy should make this one a must-see.
Watch the trailer

lion new movies in december
The Weinstein Company

Lion

Release date: November 25th
Cast: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman
Director: Garth Davis (Top of the Lake)
Reason to be excited: Based on a true story, Lion stars Slumdog Millionaire's Dev Patel as Saroo Brierley, who, 25 years after being separated from his mother in India, tracks her down using Google Earth. Take that, Luddites!
Watch the trailer

incarnate new movies in december
Universal Pictures

Incarnate

Release date: December 2nd
Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Emjay Anthony
Director: Brad Peyton (San Andreas)
Reason to be excited: Eckhart stars as an exorcist with the ability to enter the subconscious of his patients in order to kick demon ass. A confident Oscar play from the people who brought us Insidious.
Watch the trailer

related

The 100 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

related

The Only Summer 2016 Movies Worth a Damn
jackie new movies in december
Fox Searchlight

Jackie

Release date: December 2nd
Cast: Natalie Portman, Greta Gerwig, Peter Sarsgaard, Billy Crudup
Director: Pablo Larraín (No)
Reason to be excited: Admirers of the Kennedys may be shocked by this unfettered, provocative look at the aftermath of JFK's assassination. As her mind drifts back and forth through time -- enveloped by the creepiest music of the year -- Jackie O. recalls the grisly events of November 22nd, 1963, and struggles to chisel her husband's glory into the annals of history.
Watch the trailer

la la land new movies in december
Summit Entertainment

La La Land

Release date: December 9th
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, J. K. Simmons, Finn Wittrock
Director: Damien Chazelle (Whiplash)
Reason to be excited: A throwback to whimsical musicals like Singin' in the Rain and Umbrellas of Cherbourg, La La Land takes a magical-realism approach to romance in the City of Angels. An excuse to get Stone and Gosling ballroom-dancing in a planetarium is a good excuse in our books, and La La Land could turn out to be something even more. 
Watch the trailer

office christmas party new movies in december
Paramount Pictures

Office Christmas Party

Release date: December 9th
Cast: Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, T.J. Miller, Kate McKinnon
Director: Josh Gordon & Will Speck (Blades of Glory)
Reason to be excited: From the bros who brought us The Hangover and Bad Moms comes the next outrageous party movie that will inspire a terrible decision the next time there's tequila in your vicinity. Office Christmas Party is fully stocked with big-screen comedians and SNL anchors all ready to spike your holiday plans with booze.
Watch the trailer

rogue one star wars new movies in december
Lucasfilm/Walt Disney Pictures

Rogue One

Release date: December 16th
Cast: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen
Director: Gareth Edwards (Godzilla)
Reason to be excited: The title of this new Star Wars prequel is a bit of a double entendre: "Rogue One" alludes to the band of mercenaries assembled by the Rebellion to steal the Death Star plans, but plays into the fact that it's the first Star Wars movie to "go rogue" from the Skywalker "Episode" timeline. Set just before the events of the original 1977 movie, Rogue One stages a war movie inside a universe we all know and love.
Watch the trailer

related

The Best Documentaries of 2016, Ranked

related

The Best TV Shows of 2016, Ranked
space between us new movies in december
STX Entertainment

The Space Between Us

Release date: December 16th
Cast: Gary Oldman, Asa Butterfield, Carla Gugino, Britt Robertson
Director: Peter Chelsom (Serendipity)
Reason to be excited: Set in the near future, Butterfield plays the first human born on Mars -- an accident NASA can't keep secret. When the kid connects with a girl his age via video chat, he mounts a plan to return home. Think a warm and cuddly companion to The Martian.
Watch the trailer

collateral beauty new movies in december
Warner Bros. Pictures

Collateral Beauty

Release date: December 16th
Cast: Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren
Director: David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada)
Reason to be excited: It's been years since Smith played a "normal guy," but his latest role casts him as a grieving father looking for meaning in the earthbound cosmos. He finds relief by writing letters to concepts like Time, Love, and Death. When the abstracts start presenting themselves before him as tangible people, he freaks. Read as: guaranteed sentimentality for the holidays.
Watch the trailer

assassin's creed new movies in december
20th Century Fox

Assassin's Creed

Release date: December 21st
Cast: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Michael K. Williams
Director: Justin Kurzel (MacBeth)
Reason to be excited: While adapted from a billion-dollar video-game property, Assassin's Creed is something of a passion project for Fassbender, who produced the film and hired his artful Macbeth director to make his blockbuster debut. Merging sci-fi time travel with Crusades-era sword-swinging, Assassin's Creed is one of the grander experiments of the holiday season.
Watch the trailer

passangers christ pratt jennifer lawrence new movies in december
Sony Pictures

Passengers

Release date: December 21st
Cast: Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne
Director: Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game)
Reason to be excited: There's very little out there on Passengers, a sci-fi movie about a spaceship's120-year journey to an off-world colony. When Pratt and Lawrence's "hibernation pods" open 90 years early... well, something dramatic happens. Probably! We'll be honest: the promise of this pair in a two-hander is enough for us to buy in blind.

related

33 Movies We're Absolutely Seeing This Fall

related

The 100 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
why him new movies in december
20th Century Fox

Why Him?

Release date: December 23rd
Cast: James Franco, Bryan Cranston, Zoey Deutch, Megan Mullally
Director: John Hamburg (I Love You, Man)
Reason to be excited: Hamburg broke out with his script for Meet the Parents, and this holiday season, he inverts the premise to put dads on the losing end. Franco plays a tech-industry hotshot readying to marry the daughter of Cranston, who snaps into protective mode. Hijinks ensue, and considering the pedigree, worthy hijinks.
Watch the trailer

a monster calls new movies in december
Universal Pictures

A Monster Calls

Release date: December 23rd
Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, Toby Kebbell, Liam Neeson, Lewis MacDougall
Director: J. A. Bayona (The Impossible)
Reason to be excited: Bumped from its original October release date to an awards-friendly holiday spot, this Spielbergian drama finds a boy dealing with his mother's terminal cancer by conjuring -- or encountering? -- a Groot-ish monster, voiced by Neeson.
Watch the trailer

silence scorsese new movies in december
Paramount Pictures

Silence

Release date: December 23rd
Cast: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Ciarán Hinds
Director: Martin Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street)
Reason to be excited: Scorsese has been talking up his adaptation of Shūsaku Endō's novel, about two 17th-century Portuguese Jesuit priests who travel to Japan to retrieve their elder, since the mid-'90s. He's finally delivering the religious epic just in time for awards season -- where it will invariably shake up the competition.

gold mcconaughey new movies in december
The Weinstein Company

Gold

Release date: December 25th
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Édgar Ramírez, Bryce Dallas Howard
Director: Stephen Gaghan (Syriana)
Reason to be excited: McConaughey went fat, bald, and slovenly for his role in this dramatic thriller, described as Treasure of the Sierra Madre with a Wolf of Wall Street twist. Gaghan's been quietly working on the movie for a number of years, so we're crossing our fingers it's... gold.
Watch the trailer

related

Oh Hell No, Ending of 'Ouija: Origin of Evil.' Oh. Hell. No.

related

The Best Documentaries of 2016, Ranked
hidden figures new movies in december
20th Century Fox

Hidden Figures

Release date: December 25th
Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner
Director: Theodore Melfi (St. Vincent)
Reason to be excited: There is no space race, no Project Mercury, no John Glenn, first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, without the three African-American mathematicians recruited by NASA to help win the space race. Hidden Figures digs into the under-discussed racism of the US space program with some of today's best working actors.
Watch the trailer

live by night ben affleck new movies in december
Warner Bros. Pictures

Live by Night

Release date: December 25th
Cast: Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Saldana
Director: Ben Affleck (Argo)
Reason to be excited: Adapted from Dennis Lehane's novel of the same name, the latest from writer-director-Batman Affleck chronicles the transformation of a 1920s Bostonian into one of America's most notorious bootleggers. With period decor, noir grimaces, and plenty of firepower, Live by Night may turn out to be Oscar material, but should give Affleck and his A-list cast plenty to chew on.
Watch the trailer

20th century woman new movies in december
A24

20th Century Women

Release date: December 25th
Cast: Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Lucas Jade Zumann, Billy Crudup
Director: Mike Mills (Beginners)
Reason to be excited: Drawing comparisons to Almost Famous and Michael Chabon novels, this familial story of discovery teeters on the cultural brink that is 1979 Santa Barbara. Mills is a master of the melancholy comedy, so we suspect his autobiographical throwback should deliver on laughs and tears.
Watch the trailer

fences new movies in december
Paramount Pictures

Fences

Release date: December 25th
Cast: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Jovan Adepo, Stephen Henderson
Director: Denzel Washington (Antwone Fisher)
Reason to be excited: Washington's directorial career is hit or miss, but bringing playwright August Wilson's poetic examination of race and class to the big screen sounds as exhilarating as any Michael Bay movie. Washington and Davis played the roles on Broadway in 2010 and picked up Tonys for their performances. Expect them to find some Oscar love, too.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, and Vulture. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Movie Machine

related

READ MORE
20 Songs From the 'Rocky' Movies, Ranked
Movie Machine

related

READ MORE
The New 'Blair Witch' Movie Gave Me a Panic Attack
Movie Machine

related

READ MORE
Quentin Tarantino's Most Badass Characters, Ranked
Movie Machine

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like