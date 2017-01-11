Suicide Squad

Cast: Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jared Leto

Director: David Ayer (Fury)

The official boilerplate:"Assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government’s disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren’t picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it’s every man for himself?"

The buzz: The latest Batman-verse comic book movie has all of its cards close to its chest, save for one: Leto's diabolical on-set behavior. To become the new Joker, the actor lived the part, much to the chagrin of the cast. Will it help the finished film? After mile reception to this year's Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad underwent substantial reshoots to reportedly liven up the villain-centric men-on-a-mission movie. Now it looks more like Guardians of the Galaxy. We hope it's half as good.