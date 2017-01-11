Movies That Everyone Hates and Why You Should Love Them

Showgirls (1995)

The film: If you’ve heard of Showgirls sometime in the last twenty years, it’s more likely than not been as a punchline. Nomi Malone (Elizabeth Berkley) is a young girl with big dreams and well-trained pelvic muscles who attempts to make it big in the Las Vegas dancing world and finds it to be a little more dangerous, and a lot more ridiculous, than she ever expected.

Why the bad rap: Like All About Eve if you pumped out all the wit and replaced it with helium, Showgirls was the definition of laughably bad when it came out. From aggressively unsexy sex scenes, to conversations about eating dog food, to the fact that you could replace all of the actors with department store mannequins halfway through and nobody would notice -- it’s a movie that’s impossible to take seriously.

Why it deserves a second chance: Because it’s not a movie that is meant to be taken seriously. Sure, director Paul Verhoeven’s maximalist style of satire works better with violence (Starship Troopers, Robocop) than it does with sex, but it’d be hard to look at his other works and determine that Showgirls’ trajectory wasn’t always intended to go at least a good three feet over the top of good taste. For all its cringeworthiness, it should also be on the record as a brutally and bitingly black parody of Hollywood and fame whose “badness” is, in part, the point.