10 Movies and TV Shows to Stream After 'Narcos'

Still feeling down about the death of Pablo Escobar at the end of Narcos Season 2? We're here for you. Lucky for you, the best way to grieve Wagner Moura's departure from the show (which will come back for a new, Pablo-less season sometime next year) is to stream his likeness in something else.

Below, learn more about Moura's similarly minded film Elite Squad, plus nine more movies and TV series centered around drug cartels, commanding antiheroes, smarmy voice-overs, and in some cases all three. The best part? They're all available to stream ahora.