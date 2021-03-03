Amy Poehler's Netflix Movie 'Moxie' Is a Riot Grrrl Starter Pack

Amy Poehler famously played "not a, like, regular mom," a "cool mom" in Mean Girls. Anyone who can quote that comedy by heart—which is a lot of people—knows that her character was not actually cool. She was a budding Kris Kardashian wannabe in a Juicy sweatsuit. But in Poehler's new Netflix movie Moxie, Poehler plays an actually cool mom, who introduces her daughter to riot grrrl and changes her life. Moxie is by no means a perfect movie, but, hey, if it gets a generation of casual Netflix viewers into Bikini Kill, well, that's a net positive.

Based on a novel by Jennifer Mathieu, Moxie follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a quiet teen, who, upon seeing the gender-based injustices going down at her school, decides to start a zine inspired by her mom's collection of relics from the '90s. After surreptitiously placing her photocopied creation in the girls' bathroom, Vivian starts a movement aimed at stopping the rampant harassment on campus led by football star (Patrick Schwarzenegger). Along the way, she has a falling out with her best friend (former Terrace House: Aloha State member Lauren Tsai) and starts dating a cute, supportive boy (Nico Hiraga).

Moxie is ultimately admirable, but flawed. Its nods to intersectionality feel perfunctory, especially given the fact that its narrative centers on a white, cisgender girl. It's got a great cast of supporting performers, including two veterans from the surprisingly great Saved by the Bell reboot—Alycia Pascual-Peña and Josie Totah—but they aren't given as much to do as they deserve. This isn't to say that Moxie doesn't build to a stirring finale that, I'll admit, had me weeping, but it's all just a little thin.