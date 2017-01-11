Even the Actors on 'Mr. Robot' Have No Idea What Happened Last Season

Chaikin, too, could relate to feeling clueless about her character. She recalled, "How many times during the last season would we be like, 'What? This doesn't make sense! I don't wanna do that!' and, like, argue about it" -- Malek chimed in: "and then you'd realize" -- "OK, [he's] right," Chaikin agreed. "Because [Esmail] knew everything, where we were going, and we didn't."

As Slater attested, their all-seeing showrunner, who was tied up with editing Season 2 during the panel, always has a good reason for keeping actors in the dark. "It's nice to be in the hands of somebody you absolutely trust," Slater said. "There's a reason for each and every thing we end up doing and saying... he's thought it all the way through, and if you pull on one thread, it'll just unravel."