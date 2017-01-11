The First 'Mr. Robot' Season 2 Trailer Is an Infinite Loop of Insanity

"Control is an illusion," threatens the first full trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Mr. Robot , which returns to a TV screen near you this summer. And the new footage backs this statement up -- in the clip above, we're teased with plenty of scary scenes from the fallout of the financial collapse fsociety wrought.

For starters, it looks like Mr. Robot himself (Christian Slater) -- a figment of Elliot's imagination, if you recall from last year's explosive finale -- will return, so Elliot is as unstable as ever. We'd heard about the guest roles for Grace Gummer and Craig Robinson, but this trailer features an even higher-profile cameo: President Obama, warning the American public that fsociety is still at large.