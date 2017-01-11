The First 'Mr. Robot' Season 2 Trailer Is an Infinite Loop of Insanity

"Control is an illusion," threatens the first full trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Mr. Robot , which returns to a TV screen near you this summer. And the new footage backs this statement up -- in the clip above, we're teased with plenty of scary scenes from the fallout of the financial collapse fsociety wrought.
For starters, it looks like Mr. Robot himself (Christian Slater) -- a figment of Elliot's imagination, if you recall from last year's explosive finale -- will return, so Elliot is as unstable as ever. We'd heard about the guest roles for Grace Gummer and Craig Robinson, but this trailer features an even higher-profile cameo: President Obama, warning the American public that fsociety is still at large.
Meanwhile, Tyrell Wellick is nowhere to be found, Darlene insists their merry band of hackers will change the world, and Angela is naïvely concerned with "follow[ing] my dreams no matter what." Well, our dreams will lead us to July 13, when we'll
finally maybe figure out WTF happened on Elliot's three-day bender. Until then... trust no one.
