Bombastic live performances. Impassioned speeches. Flashy premieres. The MTV VMAs are designed to impress and entertain -- but what happens if they air the same night as a Game of Thrones finale? Well, you know. If you picked dragons over Moonmen this weekend, fear not. Get caught up with our look at the night's crazier moments:
DJ Khaled made Asahd bring his A-game
Khaled's 10-month-old son -- you know, the accomplished producer and meme-spiration -- hit the VMAs carpet in a custom Gucci suit. Why? "My son is a don," Khaled explained during the pre-show. "He's excited about life, man."
Drake and Josh squashed their beef
Josh generated headlines earlier this summer when he got married without his former Nickelodeon co-star by his side -- a massive oversight that was addressed in public. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear," Drake tweeted in June. "Ties officially cut. I'll miss you brotha." Things looked bad for the duo, but then, last night, we got dual "Hug me..." posts. [Sniffles.]
Lil Uzi Vert announced a low-key surprise
Crazy: "Despacito" didn't win Song of the Summer; instead, fans voted Lil Uzi Vert's "XO TOUR Llif3" to victory. After accepting his Moonperson, the rapper promised to bring the statuette "to all my shows so all you guys can touch him" -- a nice way of saying, Dang, I don't want to hold this all night. Someone please take this from me ASAP. Lil B, always a hero, turned the mood around by jumping in frame and dancing. Thank you, BasedGod.
Jared Leto didn't disappoint
Last year, at the premiere of Suicide Squad, the musician-actor brought us The Green Jacket. Last night, he made an entrance wearing the robe that they probably give out at the magicians-only spa. Maybe he's still living as the Joker?
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg got closer
To promote the return of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, VH1 shot this wild Ghost-inspired commercial. Like this dog running across the beach, it goes from heartwarming to WTF real quick. You can't unsee it, so watch at your own peril.
Kendrick Lamar's performance was hot
Very hot. A few onlookers near the stage were caught fanning themselves when a dancing ninja became engulfed in flames and silently channeled Michael Scott.
Cardi B had the perfect reaction
Cardi B had a big night. She killed "Bodak Yellow," went off script to shout-out Colin Kaepernick, almost had a nip slip, and gave us this great face during Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert's odd "XO Tour Llif3" duet. (Not bad odd, just kinda surprising odd.) When Sheeran started crooning, "I don't really care if you cry / On the real you should've never lied," Cardi B was all of us.
There was a subtle T-Swift diss?
After being brought back down to earth (apparently she was in space for a bit?), host Katy Perry brainstormed an outfit change. "What are the kids into these days?" she asked, trying to make the most out of some weak material. "Should I wear a choker? Maybe some ripped jeans? Some Yeezies?" It seemed like a harmless enough question on the surface. (More obvious was the Bieber diss that happened later.) But fans swore up and down that the question wasn't a cry to look cool, but a knock on Swift -- after all, the 2009 MTV VMAs gave birth to T-Swift and Kanye's long-running feud.
Jack Antonoff ate a banana
Following Perry's entrance, the Bleachers frontman was caught snacking on a mysterious banana. (Where did it come from? Was this his reward for performing? Was MTV putting bananas in the gift bags this year?) Lena Dunham approved, promptly tweeting the secret to love, "My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we've been at it half a decade."
Taylor Swift's insane music video premiered
The visuals for "Look What You Made Me Do" came stuffed with Katy Perry and Kimye references. But perhaps more interestingly, Swift critiqued her own public persona -- cloning, arguing, and poking fun at herself in a surreal outro.
Lorde was a silent dancing queen
Feeling under the weather, the singer opted not to sing live during her "Homemade Dynamite" performance. "You can't tell in these pictures," she tweeted, "but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson." What followed was a Maddie Ziegler-esque dance routine. (It's already a meme.) Your move, Randy Marsh.
Miley Cyrus spanked some butts
Ahead of the VMAs, Cyrus tweeted, "Sorry Dad.... I'll be good tonight I promise," alongside a pic of her infamous 2013 performance. Mostly, she was. Though when she went onstage to perform "Younger Now," she briefly dropped into a booty-slapping conga line with some older pals.
Remy Ma called out Nicki Minaj
While teasing Best New Artist and Thirty Seconds to Mars' performance, Remy Ma signed off with a quick, "Nicki, what's good?" -- a reference to the Nicki-Miley scuffle from the 2015 VMAs and a tepid attempt at keeping their own feud going.
Thirty Seconds to Mars did this
After paying tribute to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, Leto, his bandmates, and Travis Scott took the stage to play "Walk on Water" in front of an infrared camera. It was catchy and psychedelic -- and, best of all, now you know what it's like when Sam Fisher goes to concerts.
Katy Perry (kinda) ended with a slam dunk
To close out the night, the host performed "Swish Swish" live. It was fun, but also kinda weird -- a good way to sum up this year's VMAs as a whole. People wore mesh face masks, Nicki didn't move, and Perry did a very, very, very slow MJ air walk toward a hoop. That last part was kind of like watching a baby trying to run in a jumper. Again: Fun. But also weird.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.