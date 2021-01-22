The New 'Ghostbusters' Ghost Was Bizarrely Unveiled in a 'MasterChef Junior' Challenge

It brings me no pleasure to report that we have a new king and his name is Muncher. The bulbous creature, who is big and blue and has an air of both weariness and mischief in his eyes, is apparently a new ghost that will appear in the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Like his predecessor, Slimer, we presume his name reflects the chaos he will cause. It's important to note that unlike Slimer, who is green, Muncher is blue.

Muncher is bound to pop up in the most unlikely of places. For instance, his big debut was on an episode of the Spanish edition of MasterChef Junior, which was spotted by the website Ghostbusters News and subsequently reported by Slash Film, where the hosts dressed in Ghostbusters uniforms and had the four kids muck about and backstroke in a pool of blue slime to dig out theme ingredients for their cooking challenge while Muncher loomed from a tower like a languid King Kong. (The video of this segment, sadly, has been taken down.) He also now has his own edition of Twinkies, which have blue filling, which we presume are also the color of his insides. To truly understand Muncher, you must, like Muncher, munch. Once you munch on the Twinkie flesh of Muncher, you are become Muncher. Again, we are all, in some ways, Munchers.

As is fitting of his station, the internet has rallied around Muncher, inserting him into our most canonical images, elevating him so that he may rightfully rule.