Tension Overflows on a Croatian Beach in the Stunning Debut Feature 'Murina'

When director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović worked with the young actress Gracija Filipović on the 2017 short film Into the Blue, something clicked. "It was like hormones and the actual coming-of-age happening in front of my eyes in this natural setting that was in conflict with this inner nature and inner dangers," Kusijanović says. "There was so much life coming onto film. I felt that's a gold mine, 'I want to portray this in a feature film,' so that's what I did. I decided to write a feature film for her, specifically."

The result is Murina, a spectacular debut feature that opens this week at New York's Metrograph before expanding to Los Angeles. In the movie, executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Filipović plays Julija, a teen who lives on a remote Croatian island with her angry, demanding father and deferential mother. She's a natural in the water—Filipović is a professional swimmer—and scours the sea for eels with her dad, but watches rowdy tourists with quiet longing from afar. When an old friend of her parents Javier (Cliff Curtis) comes to visit, she sees a potential for a life away from the oppressive isolation of this otherwise gorgeous locale.

In an exclusive clip, you can see the dance between Julija and Javier over breakfast. Javier is still deeply in love with Julija's mom, and Julija is infatuated with Javier in a way that may or may not be sexual. He seduces her with talk of the fancy boarding school his kids attend, and his understanding of love. She's dreamy eyed, but it's unclear what she most desires: Him? Or his life? "There's something about foreigners coming into a country where nothing much changes. They always bring a certain allure of the world, of the best is yet to come," Kusijanović explains. "That type of energy coming to a young woman confused about who she is, where she's heading, the relationship with her father, the relationship with her mother, who is very close to her age, is confusing to such a character and she does not know what she wants from this relationship. She wants everything out of it."

Kusijanović grew up in Dubrovnik, but spent summers on an island not unlike the one depicted on screen, and was careful in how she wanted to shoot the landscape along with cinematographer Hélène Louvart. "We were very aware that when characters are within this space, they're imprisoned," she says. "That this place is hostile, naturally, physically, to its natural architecture." What results is a film where the white of the rocks and the blue of the water is vaguely threatening, the way Julija's father is. Through Filipović's performance you can feel the way she itches to escape on your skin. It's mesmerizing and a little bit terrifying.