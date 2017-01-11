The 50 Greatest Mustachioed Swordsmen in Screen History

Bronze Age blacksmiths forged blades from single pieces of copper, then decorated their hilts with pure silver. Those swords, and the swordsmen who carried them, were stylish as fuck.

All these years later, everybody still loves a sword-swinging dynamo -- especially one who's sporting well-groomed facial hair. To inform the next generation of sword fighters, and to give us an excuse to watch our favorite heroes in action, we're humbly ranking the greatest displays of mustachioed swordsmanship in pop-culture history.

But first, let's run through the rules that guided us on our quest. We limited ourselves to only one great swordsman for any given movie, show, or franchise, and to just one qualifying role per actor. We also ruled out animated fare (sorry, Puss in Boots). And we deducted serious points for half-baked mustaches -- you will not find chin straps on this list, we promise. En garde!