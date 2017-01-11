'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Was the Biggest Rom-Com Ever. Then What?

It's unlikely that my My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 will defeat Batman v Superman at the box office this weekend. But if the power of Windex, feta, and family eventually triumphs over our favorite dueling superheroes, I wouldn't be surprised, because almost nothing about My Big Fat Greek Wedding has followed the standard Hollywood script.

Despite being made for a meager $5 million with a largely unknown cast and none of the traditional blockbuster hallmarks (violence, special effects, caped crusaders), 2002's My Big Fat Greek Wedding went on to earn $360 million domestically, making it -- by some metrics -- both the most successful rom-com ever and the most successful independent movie of all time. In terms of return on investment, it is also one of the most profitable movies ever.