Myha'la Herrold and Ken Leung Are the Captains of 'Industry'

The first season of Industry ends with Harper saving Eric's job at the expense of the women trying to make Pierpoint a less toxic environment, therefore securing a permanent gig for herself and knocking her competition out of the way. Sure, Eric locked her in a conference room to berate her, but he also overlooked the fact that she didn't actually graduate college, and, for both of them, ambition takes precedence.

When Season 2 opens, Pierpoint is just emerging from COVID. Harper is living out of a hotel where she meets Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass), a billionaire who made money off the pandemic. Eric, clipping his toenails on the trading floor, lures his protégé back into the office, but Harper, in courting Jesse as a client, puts a wedge between them. Eric is no longer the "world-killing alpha" he once was (Leung's words), and Harper is still out to prove she's "the baddest and the best" (Herrold's). Theirs is a platonic office romance defined entirely by mutually parasitic co-dependence.

Though Industry has gotten a lot of attention for its explicit sex scenes—many of which Herrold participates in—Harper's connections with older male mentors are made all the more unsettling because they are deeply unsexual. In fact, according to Leung, a reference to the notion that other people assumed Eric and Harper were sleeping together was cut from Season 1, and Herrold recalls that a scene where Duplass' Bloom makes what could be a pass was axed out of Season 2. "For those of us who have intimacy scenes, it is our job to maintain the integrity because it is the easiest, cheapest route to go for sex," Herrold says. "And sex exists, but why does sex exist? For a lot of reasons. People have sex for money, for power, for love, for a lot of other things, aside from just being sexy. So adding this sexual element wasn't necessary, I think, because there was so much other twisted shit going on."

Before arriving in the UK to film the first season of Industry, Herrold hadn't clocked the Harper-Eric dynamic as being the series' central one, but she was immediately drawn to Leung. "It didn't dawn on me how close we were going to have to be as human beings, as actors, as characters, until I met Ken and I was like, 'This motherfucker is cool,'" she says, addressing him. "I just thought you were so cool and stoic and kind of mysterious." Herrold was fresh off of finishing the conservatory program at Carnegie Mellon University, while Leung was a veteran best known for his work on Lost and in Rush Hour and Saw. Leung, for his part, knew he was going to have to play elder statesman in a cast filled mostly with 20-somethings playing promiscuous, substance-abusing interns duking it out to stay at Pierpont beyond its infamous "reduction in force" day.