'Nailed It!' Bakes Up Chaos and a New Celebrity Contestant in the Trailer for Season 6

Hopefully you have a sweet tooth because Nailed It!, one of the most enjoyable baking shows on Netflix (even if its contestants don't necessarily have the talent), is coming back.

The streaming service dropped the trailer for Season 6 of the competition reality show that tasks mediocre home bakers with whimsical challenges. The trailer kicks off with host Nicole Byer playing with impressive fondant molds of her and co-host and renown pastry chef Jacques Torres—but that's about the only good-looking creation the clip teases. It's all down hill from there, as this season challenges guests with creating sweet treats inspired by the paranormal, Torres' iconic chocolate confections, and Black history (we get a preview of a very sad Madame C.J. Walker figure). For the first time ever, it looks like contestants will also have to try their hand at baking—gasp!—pies. Just about everything looks subject for disaster in that oh-so-lovable Nailed It! way.

This season, comedic actor Jack McBrayer of 30 Rock joins as a celebrity contestant, and fans will see Big Freedia, June Diane Raphael, Reggie Watts, Sam Richardson, Sasheer Zamata, and Wayne Brady stop by as guest judges.

Prepare for the chaos before Season 6 arrives on Netflix on September 15 by checking out the trailer above.