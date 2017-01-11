How 'Narcos' Killed Off Pablo Escobar

"From the very beginning, from our earliest days of talking about this, it was Medellin, into Cali, into Mexico," Newman told IndieWire. "The band plays on. We certainly look at parallels in the world with terrorism, where we never deal with the source of terrorism. We deal with 'let's cut the head off this monster' -- in the most recent case, Osama bin Laden. By the time he's gone, he's already out of the game and there are new guys who are even worse. That's really what the show is about."

Peña could also return for this new Cali-focused chapter in the drug war saga. The finale showed him getting called into a new DEA mission, and Newman has hinted it could involve Herrera and Orejuela. But seeing as Season 3 is a year away, Narcos still has plenty of time to figure out its next move. Only one thing is clear: Pablo, and all of his fantastically lame sweaters, will not be back for the ride.